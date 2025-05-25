Grow a Garden Celestiberry: How to get, rarity, and harvest value

Grow a Garden rolled out a small patch to add a couple of new items to the game, including seeds, pets, and more. However, finding these items can be slightly challenging, especially if you're unaware of the game's many mechanics. The Celestiberry is one of the new items that you might want to obtain and add to your garden.

This article provides the complete details about this new crop in the game, including its rarity and harvest value.

Everything you need to know about the Celestiberry in Grow a Garden

You can find the seed in the Twilight Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Celestiberry is a Mythical crop whose seeds are unavailable for purchase at the regular Seed Shop in the game and can only be obtained from the recently added Twilight Shop. Unfortunately, this new shop isn't available at all times of the day, and you must wait for a Night Event to trigger in order to find it beside the owls.

Fortunately, a Night Event triggers every hour, so you just need to grind and wait for the next one. Once this happens, head over to the centre of the map and interact with the tombstone-like structure. This will give you access to the Twilight Shop, where you can scroll down and purchase the Celestiberry Seed.

Note that the item might be out of stock, considering its Mythical rarity. If you do get lucky and find it in stock, the seed will cost you a whopping 15 million Sheckles. This is a ton of money and a big obstacle, especially for new players who have yet to set up their gardens.

How much does the Celestiberry sell for, and is it worth obtaining?

The seed costs 15 million Sheckles (Image via Roblox)

The Celestiberry is an expensive crop, but it doesn't sell for a lot of money. Players have reported that the Celestiberry fruit can sell for around 7,000 Sheckles to 10,000 Sheckles. Note that the prices fluctuate, depending on the size of the fruit and whether it has any mutations.

A fruit with a mutation sells for more than the default price. For example, a fruit with the Disco mutation sells for 125 times the original price, making it extremely lucrative. Hence, if you do decide to plant a Celestiberry Seed in your garden, we recommend you don't harvest it early and let it develop a mutation before selling it.

This will be a much better way to get returns on your investment. However, it is highly possible that the developer might buff the fruit and increase its default harvest value since players are not satisfied with it at the moment. We will update the article if this comes to pass.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much does a Celestiberry Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

A Celestiberry Seed costs 15 million Sheckles.

Can you purchase Celestiberry Seeds from the Seed Shop in Grow a Garden?

No, the seed can only be purchased from the Twilight Shop.

When does the Twilight Shop spawn in Grow a Garden?

The shop spawns during the regular Night Event.

