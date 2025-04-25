Grow a Garden Chocolate Sprinkler guide

While the Easter event is active, you can purchase valuable Gear like a Chocolate Sprinkler in Grow a Garden. With this tool in your garden, you can enjoy fruitful crops that can be sold for a notable price. Unlike the regular tools available in the Gear Shop, a Chocolate Sprinkler can't be bought from there; it is available in the Easter Shop. That said, you have a limited time before this Gear vanishes from the game forever.

This guide will explain how to get the Chocolate Sprinkler along with its effects. Check it out and learn how using this Gear can benefit your garden.

How to get the Chocolate Sprinkler in Grow a Garden

The Easter Shop (Image via Roblox)

The only way to get a Chocolate Sprinkler is to purchase it from the Easter Shop. You can find this shop in the center of the playing area, where a female NPC called Poppy is found. Once you speak to her, she will tell you that 30 kilograms of Golden Plants are needed to unlock her shop. This is a rather difficult task because there's no fixed way to earn a Golden Plant in this game.

A Golden Plant (Image via Roblox)

The Golden Plants have a 1 out of 100 chance to spawn in your garden when you farm a seed. To increase your chances of acquiring such a precious crop, you must harvest it repeatedly. The more you harvest, the greater your chances of finding a Golden Crop are. Upon accumulating 30 kilograms worth of Golden Plants, you can give them to Poppy at the Easter Shop. Doing so will finally unlock the shop, and you can use the in-game currency to purchase items from there.

Once you have access to the Easter Shop, you can purchase the Chocolate Sprinkler from there for 50,000 cash. It is a Mythical Gear that lasts only one minute in the garden. While it is active, all the crops in its vicinity will be covered in chocolate. A chocolate-coated plant can then be sold at the merchant for a high price, making you rich in no time.

To reap the complete benefits of the Chocolate Sprinkler, we advise you to plant crops that grow quickly. For example, blueberries, tomatoes, watermelons, etc, are a few crops that grow fast after getting planted. We got a Chocolate Candy Blossom, and once it was sold, we made almost 180,000 in-game cash from it.

FAQs

What is the cost of the Chocolate Sprinkler in Grow a Garden?

The Chocolate Sprinkler can be bought using 500,000 cash in this experience.

What does the Chocolate Sprinker do in Grow a Garden?

The Chocolate Sprinkler lasts only a minute, and it coats every plant in your garden with Chocolate. You can then sell those chocolate-coated crops for a higher price.

How do I get Golden Plants in Grow a Garden?

The Golden Plants appear randomly in your garden as you farm seeds.

