Grow a Garden Corrosive Mutation guide

As standard with every update, the Grow a Garden Fairy Event has introduced several Mutations. Corrosive is one of the notable ones in the list due to both its rarity and decent sale value multiplier. It is a product of two combined Mutations, including the Toxic Mutation, that is applied by the new Cockatrice Pet.

Here's everything you need to know about the Corrosive Mutation, including its obtainability and effects in Grow a Garden.

Getting Corrosive Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Cockatrice hatches from the Enchanted Egg (Image via Roblox)

A crop becomes Corrosive when it has both the Toxic and Acidic Mutations in Grow a Garden. The latter two combine to form the new Mutation, which is rarely seen in anyone's garden.

The Toxic Mutation is applied by one of the abilities of the Cockatrice. It is a Divine Pet with a 1% hatch chance in the Enchanted Egg. Every 10 minutes, the Cockatrice spits out venom on random crops in its range, which get Toxic.

The Acidic Mutation can be obtained from Acid Rain. Formerly a developer-initiated event, it is now a part of the game's weather cycle. The Acid Rain can occur at any time and mutate random crops in your garden.

Since you'll need both Acidic and Toxic on a specific crop to make it Corrosive, it is advised to keep only a few plants in your garden. This will increase their chances of getting mutated by the Cockatrice as well as the Acid Rain weather event.

A total of six Mutations were added by the latest update. You can learn more about them in our guide on all the new Mutations in the Fairy Event.

Effects of the Corrosive Mutation

Hatch multiple Enchanted Eggs till you receive a Cockatrice (Image via Roblox)

The Corrosive Mutation increases the affected crop's selling value by a 40x multiplier. This is higher than the combined multipliers of Toxic (15x) and Acidic (15x) in Grow a Garden.

Corrosive can be obtained on any plant, fruit, or vegetable. It is not exclusive to certain harvests, such as the Sunflower-exclusive Dawnbound Mutation.

Notably, it doesn't matter in which order a crop receives the Toxic and Acidic Mutations. As long as the two are applied by the Cockatrice and the Acid Rain, they will merge to form the Corrosive Mutation.

Also check: Grow a Garden Cosmic Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What Mutations are required to get Corrosive on a crop?

Acidic and Toxic are the constituents of the Corrosive Mutation.

When does the Acid Rain event begin?

The Acid Rain is a daytime event, but it has no specific timings. You'll simply need to play the game regularly, get lucky, and experience this weather event.

How do I get a Cockatrice quickly?

The quickest way to get a Cockatrice is by trading. Most players who want to trade this Pet require a Griffin or any other Divine or Prismatic Pet.

