Grow a Garden Exotic Ancient Seed Pack: All seeds and their rarities

Grow a Garden regularly introduces new seed packs to allow players to diversify their garden. The recent Dinosaur update added the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack to the Shop. It contains prehistoric-themed plants such as Paradise Petal and Horned Dinoshroom, which sell for several Sheckles, and most of them belong to the multi-harvest category.

This guide shows you how to obtain the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack and its contents in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

The Exotic Ancient Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

The Exotic Ancient Seed Pack is a limited item that can be purchased from the Shop. Its price depends on the type of bundle chosen by the player:

1 Exotic Ancient Seed Pack - 199 Robux

3 Exotic Ancient Seed Packs - 575 Robux

10 Exotic Ancient Seed Packs - 1699 Robux

Similar to the Premium Oasis Egg, this pack cannot be acquired from regular gameplay. You have to spend Robux to acquire it and access its contents.

Compared to the Ancient Seed Pack, this exotic pack contains the special Rainbow Sack. It gives the player one of the seeds from its associated pack, but with the Rainbow trait. However, the chances of getting the Rainbow Sack is lower than the Mythical Firefly Fern plant.

The Exotic Ancient Seed Pack is expected to remain in the Shop for a few days after the event-exclusive Ancient Seed Pack is removed. Thus, players who missed out on the event will have a convenient way to obtain the new seeds.

All seeds in the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack

Stonebite is an Uncommon seed in this pack (Image via Roblox)

There are seven items in the Grow a Garden Exotic Ancient Seed Pack. Their drop rate, rarities, and harvestability are mentioned in the following table.

Seed Rarity Drop Rate Harvest count Stonebite Uncommon 40% Single Paradise Petal Rare 25% Multiple Horned Dinoshroom Legendary 20% Multiple Boneboo Mythical 10% Single Firefly Fern Mythical 4.5% Multiple Fossilight Divine 0.5% Multiple Rainbow Sack N.A. 1% N.A.

Firefly Fern and Fossilight are the most valuable seeds introduced by the recent Grow a Garden update. Both are multi-harvest crops, which can fetch at least 65,000 Sheckles per produce. Moreover, they can get any amount of Mutations, except Dawnbound.

How to earn Sheckles quickly in the new Grow a Garden update

The Prehistoric event offers a straightforward way to amass Sheckles. Craft the Amber Mutation Spray, use it on the multi-harvest crops acquired from the Exotic Seed Pack, and then sell them. These sprays not only provide Mutations, but also help you complete one of the common Dino quests introduced by the update.

Alternatively, you can keep the Amber crops in your garden to let them get more Mutations. They will eventually turn from Amber to Old Amber, which has a higher value multiplier than its predecessor.

Also check: Grow a Garden Amber Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the cost of a single Exotic Ancient Seed Pack?

A single seed pack costs 199 Robux.

What is the drop chance of the Rainbow Sack from the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack?

The Rainbow Sack has a low 1% drop chance.

What is the value multiplier of the Amber Mutation?

The Amber Mutation gives a 10x value multiplier to crops.

