Grow a Garden Giant Ant: How to hatch and trait

Grow a Garden allows players to hatch different eggs and obtain a variety of pets from them. These pets offer unique traits that help your garden grow and prosper. However, not every pet is equally easy to obtain and raise. The Giant Ant can be slightly difficult to obtain due to its rarity and trait. However, the grind required to get it is completely worth it.

This article offers a brief guide that will tell you how and where to find the Giant Ant in the game and what its trait is.

A brief guide to the Giant Ant in Grow a Garden

You can get this pet from a Bug Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Giant Ant is a Mythical rarity pet in the game that you can hatch from a Bug Egg. However, the pet only has a 30% chance of hatching from the egg, making it a challenge and a grind. However, you might want to watch out for this egg and keep opening as many as possible to obtain the Giant Ant from it.

Unfortunately, the Bug Egg has a measly 3% chance of appearing in stock, making it further challenging to purchase and hatch it. If it does get stocked, you must spend a whopping 50,000,000 Sheckles to buy it. This makes it almost impossible for new players to obtain these eggs and hatch the bugs from them.

Keep checking the egg stand to see if the Bug Egg is in stock (Image via Roblox)

Once you get the egg, plant it in your garden and wait eight hours for it to hatch. Once it does, you will obtain a random pet from it. It's unlikely that you will get the desired pet on the first try, making the overall process quite gruelling.

Giant Ant's trait

The Giant Ant's trait is quite useful (Image via Roblox)

If you get lucky and obtain the Giant Ant, it is time to let it loose in your garden and reap the rewards. The pet offers a great trait that gives you a 10% chance of obtaining a duplicate when harvesting a crop. However, the chances go down with the rarity of the fruit. This means you will keep harvesting duplicates of common or uncommon fruits, but only occasionally get one of a Legendary fruit.

However, this is still a great trait, especially for players with regular crops in their garden, like tomatoes, blueberries, and apples. Not only do these plants grow fruits very fast, but they also fall in the lower rarity, allowing you to obtain duplicates.

Moreover, the duplication works even if the plant has a mutation. This means you can reap big profits if your plant has the Shocked or Frozen Mutation and you obtain a duplicate during the harvest.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of the Giant Ant in Grow a Garden?

The Giant Ant falls under the Mythical rarity.

Which egg can you hatch the Giant Ant from in Grow a Garden?

You can hatch this pet from the Bug Egg.

How much does the Bug Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

The egg costs 50,000,000 Sheckles.

