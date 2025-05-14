Grow a Garden Hedgehog guide: How to get and traits

Grow a Garden has a variety of pets ranging from dogs to turtles, and each offers something unique to help your garden grow and prosper. However, not every pet is equally easy to obtain and raise. The Hedgehog is one pets you might find slightly difficult to find because you must obtain a special egg to hatch it from.

Ad

This brief guide will tell you everything you should know about this pet, including how to find it and its trait.

How to obtain a Hedgehog in Grow a Garden

You can hatch this pet from a Night Egg (Image via Roblox

Hedgehog is among the eight new pets that arrived with the Lunar Glow update of the game. Currently, the only way to get your hands on it is by participating in the Lunar Glow Event and collecting Lunar Points. You will get the Hedgehog for completing the first milestone of the event.

Ad

Trending

You also have a 49% chance of hatching it from a Night Egg, which one can obtain from the event as well. This is a decent hatch chance, and you might obtain a Hedgehog on the very first try. Being a Rare pet, it comes with a decent passive trait that will help you out and earn good profit.

How to earn Lunar Points in Lunar Glow Event

You'll obtain the pet once you have enough points (Image via Roblox)

If you don't know how to earn Lunar Points in the ongoing event, here's a quick rundown of the event. Once you interact with the big owl in the middle of the map, it will ask you to give it Moonlit Fruits. These are crops struck by the Moonlit Mutation in the game. Note that this mutation can only be obtained during the nighttime and is very rare.

Ad

So, it can be some time before enough of your crops obtain the Moonlit Mutation and you have the right number to unlock the Night Eggs in the event rewards. You can keep track of your current points and locked/unlocked rewards by talking to the smaller owl and clicking on the Reward Track option.

Also check: How to get Shocked Mushroom in Grow a Garden

Hedgehog traits and why it is helpful

The trait is useful if you have prickly plants in your garden (Image via Roblox)

Once you hatch the Night Egg and obtain the Hedgehog, let it loose in your garden. It's passive trait grants a 1.5 times size bonus to prickly fruits. Now, this means you can only utilize the Hedgehog's passive if you have such crops in your garden.

Ad

Otherwise, keep it in your inventory and have some other pets roaming your garden. However, if you do have prickly fruit trees, the size boost will come in handy as you can easily stack other mutations and sell the fruit to make a large sum of money.

Also check: How to get a Raccoon in Grow a Garden

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of Hedgehogs in Grow a Garden?

Ad

Hedgehog is a Rare pet in the game.

Which egg gives the Hedgehog in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain this pet from the Night Eggs.

What is the drop chance of the Hedgehog in Grow a Garden?

The pet has a drop chance of 49%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024