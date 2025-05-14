Grow a Garden Hedgehog guide: How to get and traits

Grow a Garden has a variety of pets ranging from dogs to turtles, and each offers something unique to help your garden grow and prosper. However, not every pet is equally easy to obtain and raise. The Hedgehog is one pets you might find slightly difficult to find because you must obtain a special egg to hatch it from.
This brief guide will tell you everything you should know about this pet, including how to find it and its trait.
How to obtain a Hedgehog in Grow a Garden
Hedgehog is among the eight new pets that arrived with the Lunar Glow update of the game. Currently, the only way to get your hands on it is by participating in the Lunar Glow Event and collecting Lunar Points. You will get the Hedgehog for completing the first milestone of the event.
You also have a 49% chance of hatching it from a Night Egg, which one can obtain from the event as well. This is a decent hatch chance, and you might obtain a Hedgehog on the very first try. Being a Rare pet, it comes with a decent passive trait that will help you out and earn good profit.
How to earn Lunar Points in Lunar Glow Event
If you don't know how to earn Lunar Points in the ongoing event, here's a quick rundown of the event. Once you interact with the big owl in the middle of the map, it will ask you to give it Moonlit Fruits. These are crops struck by the Moonlit Mutation in the game. Note that this mutation can only be obtained during the nighttime and is very rare.
So, it can be some time before enough of your crops obtain the Moonlit Mutation and you have the right number to unlock the Night Eggs in the event rewards. You can keep track of your current points and locked/unlocked rewards by talking to the smaller owl and clicking on the Reward Track option.
Also check: How to get Shocked Mushroom in Grow a Garden
Hedgehog traits and why it is helpful
Once you hatch the Night Egg and obtain the Hedgehog, let it loose in your garden. It's passive trait grants a 1.5 times size bonus to prickly fruits. Now, this means you can only utilize the Hedgehog's passive if you have such crops in your garden.
Otherwise, keep it in your inventory and have some other pets roaming your garden. However, if you do have prickly fruit trees, the size boost will come in handy as you can easily stack other mutations and sell the fruit to make a large sum of money.
Also check: How to get a Raccoon in Grow a Garden
FAQs about Grow a Garden
What is the rarity of Hedgehogs in Grow a Garden?
Hedgehog is a Rare pet in the game.
Which egg gives the Hedgehog in Grow a Garden?
You can obtain this pet from the Night Eggs.
What is the drop chance of the Hedgehog in Grow a Garden?
The pet has a drop chance of 49%.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024