How to get a Raccoon in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden's recent Lunar Glow update featured a ton of new content, including the Lunar event, unique crops, and pets. The Raccoon is one of the new pets that have arrived in the game with the latest update. It comes with an interesting passive ability, which makes it quite lucrative. However, some players might be unaware of how to unlock and obtain this pet.

Ad

This article offers a quick guide on how and where to get yourself a Raccoon in the game.

A brief guide to obtaining a Raccoon in Grow a Garden

A Raccon can be obtained from a Night Egg (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

The Raccoon is a part of the ongoing Lunar Glow event in the game and thus can only be obtained by playing the event. Currently, the only way to get this pet is through Night Eggs.

Ad

Trending

To begin, head over to the middle of the map and talk to the big owl. It asks you to collect Moonlit Fruits and will offer Lunar Points in return. As you collect Lunar Points, they will unlock rewards one after another. You can collect multiple Night Eggs as rewards as you reach specific thresholds. You can also spend 1990 Robux to purchase 10 Premium Night Eggs and try obtaining a Raccoon from it.

Ad

Give the big owl Moonlit Fruits to get Lunar Points (Image via Roblox)

Once you obtain a Night Egg, plant it in your garden and wait four hours and 10 minutes. Once the timer runs out, go near the egg and press E (on your keyboard) to hatch it. It is also worth noting that Raccoon only has a mere 1% hatch chance, making it extremely challenging to come by.

Ad

Below is a list of all the other pets that you can obtain from Night Eggs:

Hedgehog - 49% hatch chance

49% hatch chance Kiwi - [will be updated]

[will be updated] Mole - 22%

22% Frog - 14%

14% Echo Frog - 10%

10% Night Owl - 4%

4% Raccoon - 1%

What does a Raccoon do in the game?

You can get the eggs as rewards (Image via Roblox)

The Raccoon pet has an interesting passive ability where every 79.17 seconds, it will jump over to another player's garden and steal a random fruit. This is a great ability, especially if your neighbours are high-level players with rare crops all over their garden.

Ad

The powerful passive suits the pet since it falls under the Divine rarity. It also allows you to have a constant stream of good-quality fruits while focusing on your garden.

Also check: All Lobster locations in Fisch

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of the Raccoon in Grow a Garden?

The Raccoon falls under the Divine rarity.

What is the hatch chance of the Raccoon in Grow a Garden?

Ad

The Raccoon has a hatch chance of 1%.

Which egg can you get the Raccoon from in Grow a Garden?

You can get the Raccoon from a Night Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024