Grow a Garden Hinomai guide

Hinomai is one of the nine new plants introduced in the Grow a Garden Zen update. Thanks to its multi-harvest nature, you can collect multiple fruits from one seed. It has a base weight of ten kg and has a 0.25% of being huge. The plant is of high rarity, so you earn plenty of Sheckles by selling its fruits. However, you might need to open multiple seed packs to obtain one seed.

This article provides a guide to its rarity and harvest value, explaining how to get its seed.

Rarity and harvest value of Hinomai in Grow a Garden

Hinomai plant (Image via Roblox)

Hinomai is a Mythical rarity plant in Grow a Garden. It has a 4.5% chance of dropping from a seed pack. The base selling price of its fruit is 80,000 Sheckles without any mutations.

How to get a Hinomai seed and its price in Grow a Garden?

The plant's seed (Image via Roblox)

Like other Zen plants, you can get its seed from only two sources: the Zen Seed Pack and the Exotic Zen Seed Pack. You can buy the Exotic Zen Seed Pack from the Limited Time Shop. Here is the price list:

One Exotic Zen Seed pack: 199 Robux

199 Robux Three packs: 575 Robux

575 Robux Ten packs: 1,699 Robux

You can get a Zen Seed Pack by purchasing at the Zen Shop and upgrading the Zen Channeller’s tree. Here is a step-by-step guide for both:

1) Purchasing the Zen Seed Pack at the Zen Shop

Walk to the Zen event platform in the middle of the map.

Interact with the Tanuki NPC and click the “Show me the Zen Shop” prompt.

Select Zen Seed Pack and press the green price button to obtain one.

One Zen Seed Pack at the Zen Shop costs 12 Chi or 199 Robux. You can get Chi in Grow a Garden by submitting Tranquil mutated plants to the Tanuki NPC at the Zen Shop. Tanuki will give Chi points based on the rarity of the plants you give to him.

2) Upgrading the Zen Channeller’s tree

Walk up to the Zen Channeller, the monk NPC. You can find him on the Zen event platform.

Collect Tranquil plants from your garden.

Interact with him by pressing E on your keyboard.

Submit Tranquil plants by pressing the Take all my Tranquil plants prompt.

It will upgrade the tree behind the Zen Channeller. You can upgrade it up to level seven, and each level grants a Zen Seed Pack as a reward.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Hinomai in Grow a Garden?

It belongs to the Mythical rarity.

What is the drop rate of Hinomai?

It has a 4.5% chance of dropping from Zen Seed Pack and Ancient Zen Seed Pack.

How to get the Tranquil mutation in plants

You can get the Tranquil mutation in three ways: from the Tanchozuru Pet, during the Zen Aura event, and using Pet Shard Tranquil.

