Grow a Garden Infernal Mutation guide

In Grow a Garden, several Mutations can combine to produce new ones with unique effects. Infernal is one such 'combo' Mutation that was added with the Fairy World update. It drastically increases a crop's value, making it fetch a hefty amount of Sheckles in the Sell Shop, but acquiring it is a challenging task because of the specific Mutations required for creating it.

Here's how you can get the rare Infernal Mutation in Grow a Garden.

How to get Infernal Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Enchanted Chest can be obtained from Lumina (Image via Roblox)

The Infernal Mutation occurs from the fusion of Blazing and Meteoric Mutations. Notably, you can get both these Mutations from certain Pets in Grow a Garden, but they are incredibly rare.

Blazing, like Infernal, is a product of a combination, requiring the fusion of Flaming and Molten Mutations. Flaming is exclusively applied by the Phoenix Pet, obtainable from the Enchanted Chest, whereas Molten is obtained during the Volcano admin event.

On the other hand, there are a couple of ways to get the Meteoric Mutation. Random crops in your garden mutate to Meteoric during the Meteor Strike event. Additionally, this Mutation is applied by the Lobster Thermidor Pet, which can be hatched from any remaining Culinarian Chests that were introduced by the Cooking Event.

If you take out weather events from the equation, you'll essentially need a Phoenix and a Lobster Thermidor to get Infernal on your crops. Both are Divine-rarity creatures, possessing a low drop chance in their respective chests.

Similar to Infernal, the Stormcharged Mutation requires a combination of multiple Mutations. You can learn more about its requirements and effects by clicking this link.

What does the Infernal Mutation do?

Multiplier of the Infernal Mutation (Image via Roblox)

The Infernal Mutation increases a crop's original sale value by 180 times. For example, an 8.56 kg Cyclamen that normally sells for 85,738 Sheckles will fetch over 15,000,000 Sheckles when affected by Infernal. Its value can be further increased by other Mutations.

Infernal provides players with one of the best ways to enhance the value of their harvests. It can be spread by Pets like the T-Rex and Raccoon, and applied to any plant, fruit, or vegetable in Grow a Garden.

There is no specific order for acquiring the Infernal Mutation. You can get Blazing and then Meteoric or vice-versa on a crop to make it Infernal. The Mutation's name is written in a visually pleasing neon green in the game.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What Mutations combine to form Infernal?

The Infernal Mutation arises out of a combination of Blazing and Meteoric.

What is the multiplier provided by the Infernal Mutation?

Infernal gives a 180x multiplier to a crop's sale value.

How do I get the Phoenix Pet?

During the Fairy World update, you can get the Phoenix Pet from the Enchanted Chest. This item can be obtained as a reward for submitting Fairy Jars to Lumina or directly purchased from the NPC with Fairy Points.

