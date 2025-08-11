Grow a Garden Rat Connoisseur guide

The Rat Connoisseur is a new character introduced by the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update. Compared to Chris P, this giant rat has a more refined style, as it is dressed in a black suit, complete with a top hat and a monocle. You can feed him mutated food to get diverse prizes, all the while being appreciated by the connoisseur.

This guide explains how to cook mutated food items, serve them to the Rat Connoisseur, and collect rewards.

About the Rat Connoisseur in Grow a Garden

The Rat Connoisseur (Image via Roblox)

The Rat Connoisseur is a food taster and reviewer seemingly inspired by the rat chef Remy from the Ratatouille movie. He can be found opposite Chris P in the middle of the island.

Unlike Chris P, the connoisseur doesn't demand specific food items in Grow a Garden. You can give him any dish as long as it contains one or more Mutations. Once the NPC accepts your mutated food, they will offer you three choices, from which you can select one as a reward.

The higher the number of Mutations in a food, the rarer the reward choices presented by the Rat Connoisseur.

How to give mutated food to Rat Connoisseur

A Smoothie with the Shocked Mutation (Image via Roblox)

In Grow a Garden, you can make mutated food by putting mutated crops in the cooking pot. The meter above the pot will show you your chances of getting a dish with Mutations. This should ideally be between 96% to 100%.

When cooking, only use those crops as ingredients that have at least five Mutations. This will drastically enhance your chances of getting a mutated dish, including when you're following Transcendent or Prismatic recipes.

Once the mutated food is created, offer it to the Rat Connoisseur by selecting the "Try this food I cooked up!" option. The NPC will then open the reward selection screen, from which you can choose a single item.

All Rat Connoisseur rewards in Grow a Garden

All rewards given by the new NPC (Image via Roblox)

The Rat Connoisseur lets you select between Cosmetics, Eggs, Pets, and Seeds. Here is a list of all the rewards and their chances:

Rewards Chance Gourmet Egg 50% Kitchen Crate 50% Gourmet Seed Pack 50% Culinarian Chest 40% Spring Onion Seed 30% Cooking Cauldron 30% Kitchen Flooring 30% Sunny-Side Chicken 30% Kitchen Cart 20% Pet Mutation Shard Aromatic 20% Smoothie Fountain 15% Butternut Squash Seed 8% Pricklefruit Seed 5% Gorilla Chef 5% Bitter Melon Seed 3%

The Culinarian Chest is a notable reward from the connoisseur. It contains Rhubarb, Badlands Pepper, and King Cabbage Seeds. Additionally, it includes three Pets, namely Bacon Pig, Hotdog Daschund, and the Lobster Thermidor.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I make mutated food?

You can cook mutated food by using any crops with Mutations.

What are the rarest rewards from the Rat Connoisseur?

Pricklefruit Seed (5%), Gorilla Chef (5%), and Bitter Melon Seed (3%) are the rarest rewards from the NPC rat.

How do I get multiple Mutations on a food item?

For a multi-mutated dish, use only crops/ingredients in cooking that have several Mutations.

What Pets can be obtained from the Rat Connoisseur?

The Gorilla Chef and the Sunny-Side Chicken can be acquired from the Rat Connoisseur. Additionally, he rewards players with the Culinarian Chest, which consists of Bacon Pig, Hotdog Daschund, and the Lobster Thermidor.

