Grow a Garden Zen Rocks guide

The latest Zen Update for Grow a Garden has introduced several new crops, including Zen Rocks. Although not a plant, it is still classified as one. Furthermore, its rare status makes it a sought-after collectible that also spruces up the look of a player's garden. That said, you must jump through a few hoops to get it.

Here's everything to know about Zen Rocks and how to obtain them in Grow a Garden. Read on to know more.

How to get Zen Rocks in Grow a Garden

Purchase Zen Seed Packs from the Chi Vendor for 12 Chi each (Image via Roblox)

Rarity: Mythical

Multi-Harvest: No

Base Value: 135,375

These look just as their name suggests: They are a pile of rocks that are popular among East-Asian gardening practices and add a calm, tranquil aesthetic to any garden. Despite that, they are classified as a crop, making them one of a kind.

As a Mythical rarity crop, Zen Rocks are only obtainable from the newly introduced Zen Seed Pack or the Exotic Zen Seed Pack. In both cases, it has a mere 10% drop rate, so you must obtain more seed packs if you do not get Zen Rocks during your first try.

It can be bought from the Chi vendor situated at the center of the map. You must earn Chi by trading plants with the Tranquil mutation that can periodically occur during the Zen Event. Alternatively, both seed packs can be purchased with Robux for 199 a piece.

Do note that Zen Rocks are a single-harvest crop. In other words, picking its "fruit" will consume the crop. In comparison, multi-harvest crops will spawn fruits periodically, while this is a one-and-done deal. That said, it has a high sell value, so players should try planting as many as possible to earn more money.

