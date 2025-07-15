What does the Pachycephalosaurus do in Grow a Garden?

The Pachycephalosaurus in Grow a Garden is one of the rarer obtainable dinosaurs and was recently introduced alongside the new Pet Mutations update. This makes it a must-have critter for players looking to liven up their gardens, especially if they aim to collect every dinosaur in the game to show off to friends.

This guide details everything about the Pachycephalosaurus, such as its perks, how to get it, and more.

Also Read: Grow a Garden Pet Mutations guide

How to get the Pachycephalosaurus in Grow a Garden?

Trade pets with Graham for a chance to get a Primal Egg, which can spawn a Pachycephalosaurus (Image via Roblox)

The Pachycephalosaurus is a Legendary rarity dinosaur, making it fairly sought after. It is bipedal with a brown reptilian body, and its most striking feature is the bright red dome on its head — a natural battering ram. It has the following Passive perk:

Crafty Dome: Grants a 6.52% chance to duplicate the crafted item.

This perk allows crafted items to have a chance to be duplicated. To make the most out of it, players should have multiple Pachycephalosaurus in their garden to increase the duplication chance. Before that, however, players must get their hands on the critter.

This dino has a rare chance of spawning from the Primal Egg, at a 28% drop rate. The only dinosaurs that have an even lower chance of spawning comparatively are the Dilophosaurus, Ankylosaurus, and Spinosaurus at 3%, 1% and 0.5%, respectively. As for the egg itself, there are two ways to get it.

The easier one is to trade pets with Graham, the dinosaur scientist located at the center of the map. There is a chance to obtain Primal Eggs in return. Alternately, players can also craft the Primal Egg using the following recipe:

Dinosaur Egg (x1)

Bone Blossom (x1)

5,500,000 Sheckels

Dinosaur Eggs are easily obtainable by trading pets with Graham — and if players do not have any pets, Common Pet eggs can be purchased from the Egg vendor for 50,000 Sheckels a piece. Bone Blossom, meanwhile, is a reward for the Pre-Historic questline, the progress towards which can be checked by talking to Blaire, located behind Graham's station on the map.

