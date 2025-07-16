  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • What does NGF mean in Grow a Garden?

What does NGF mean in Grow a Garden?

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 16, 2025 22:21 GMT
Grow a Garden NGF
Here's what this community term means in text chat (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden is more than just a farming game, thanks to its social features. It has a text chat feature that allows communication with other players, where some may have come across the term "NGF". It is not uncommon for an active game fandom to develop its own terms for communication.

That said, what does this abbreviation mean, and what should players do when they see it being used? Here's everything to know about the term "NGF" in this game.

What is NGF in Grow a Garden?

Longtime players will have massive gardens crowded with high-end crops that could be easily lost in an unhonored trade deal (Image via Roblox)
Longtime players will have massive gardens crowded with high-end crops that could be easily lost in an unhonored trade deal (Image via Roblox)

As per the community, "NGF" stands for "Not Going First." It is a term used when trading. Not only can players grow and sell their crops and other items in this game, but they can also trade with other players. As such, "Not Going First" in this case refers to the fact that the trader wants the other player to show their hand and complete their end of the deal first.

So, if Player 1 wants a fruit that Player 2 has, then Player 2 types "trading fruit, NGF" in the chat, implying that they will only hand it over if the person who wants the fruit is honest and proves their credibility by going first and trading something in return. It is to ensure players do not get cheated in a trade with others refusing to honor their end of the bargain.

While most gardeners will hand over lower-end crops and items for free to other new players, the entire objective in this game is to cultivate crops that can reach millions of Sheckels in price. This takes an immense amount of time, effort, and at times, real-money investment (using Robux), so it would be incredibly discouraging to get cheated by another player.

That's all there is to know about the term "NGF" in this popular Roblox game.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Niladri Roy
