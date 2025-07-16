What does NGF mean in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden is more than just a farming game, thanks to its social features. It has a text chat feature that allows communication with other players, where some may have come across the term "NGF". It is not uncommon for an active game fandom to develop its own terms for communication.
That said, what does this abbreviation mean, and what should players do when they see it being used? Here's everything to know about the term "NGF" in this game.
What is NGF in Grow a Garden?
As per the community, "NGF" stands for "Not Going First." It is a term used when trading. Not only can players grow and sell their crops and other items in this game, but they can also trade with other players. As such, "Not Going First" in this case refers to the fact that the trader wants the other player to show their hand and complete their end of the deal first.
So, if Player 1 wants a fruit that Player 2 has, then Player 2 types "trading fruit, NGF" in the chat, implying that they will only hand it over if the person who wants the fruit is honest and proves their credibility by going first and trading something in return. It is to ensure players do not get cheated in a trade with others refusing to honor their end of the bargain.
While most gardeners will hand over lower-end crops and items for free to other new players, the entire objective in this game is to cultivate crops that can reach millions of Sheckels in price. This takes an immense amount of time, effort, and at times, real-money investment (using Robux), so it would be incredibly discouraging to get cheated by another player.
That's all there is to know about the term "NGF" in this popular Roblox game.
