Guesty codes in Roblox: Free Coins (September 2022)

NK Studios is the developer of Guesty, a Roblox game. In this title, a killer is after the player. To outwit and outrun the murderer, they must employ every tool at their disposal and stay alive till the timer runs out.

To rise to the top of the leaderboards, players merely need to survive longer than their competition. They have access to codes that can be used to purchase in-game items. Redeeming them will give players skins and cash, which are used to buy traps, emotes, effects, and other in-game accessories.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Guesty

Active codes in Roblox Guesty

There are only three active codes in this Roblox game right now:

smarty - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

military - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

chapter9 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

With the detailed steps mentioned in a later section of the article, redeeming these codes will be super easy.

Expired codes in Roblox Guesty

The number of inactive codes far exceeds that of active ones. Here are the rewards that can no longer be obtained using the redemption method in this game:

100KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins

10MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins

15MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins

1x1x1x1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

20MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins

5MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins

AHOY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins

AQUARIUM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

ASTRO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

BLACKFRIDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

BOBBY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins

CHAPTER 4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

CHAPTER2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins

CHAPTER3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins

Chapter5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

CHAPTER7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

CHRISTMAS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

collector - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

CRIMSONFORCE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins

CYBERMONDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

DRDARKMATTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins

Dusekkar - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

Factory - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

FancySmash - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins

frost - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

GATOR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins

GRINCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

guardian - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins

GUEST 666 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

GUEST777 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

GUESTY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins

Halloween - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

JIXXIO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins

jolly - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

LISA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins

METAVERSE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

NOOBY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Noob Knife

PAPA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pizza Knife

SANTA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

Secret - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

SHATTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Guesty?

Redeeming codes in Roblox is easier than many might believe. This is what players have to do:

Find the store icon on the side of the screen after the game has been launched.

In the Code box, copy and paste the active code.

As soon as players click the green checkmark button, they will start receiving the promised prizes.

Now, Roblox gamers can enjoy their free rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh