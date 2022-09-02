Guesty codes in Roblox: Free Coins (September 2022)

NK Studios is the developer of Guesty, a Roblox game. In this title, a killer is after the player. To outwit and outrun the murderer, they must employ every tool at their disposal and stay alive till the timer runs out.
To rise to the top of the leaderboards, players merely need to survive longer than their competition. They have access to codes that can be used to purchase in-game items. Redeeming them will give players skins and cash, which are used to buy traps, emotes, effects, and other in-game accessories.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Guesty
Active codes in Roblox Guesty
There are only three active codes in this Roblox game right now:
- smarty - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- military - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- chapter9 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
With the detailed steps mentioned in a later section of the article, redeeming these codes will be super easy.
Expired codes in Roblox Guesty
The number of inactive codes far exceeds that of active ones. Here are the rewards that can no longer be obtained using the redemption method in this game:
- 100KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins
- 10MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins
- 15MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins
- 1x1x1x1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- 20MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins
- 5MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins
- AHOY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins
- AQUARIUM - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
- ASTRO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- BLACKFRIDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
- BOBBY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins
- CHAPTER 4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
- CHAPTER2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins
- CHAPTER3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins
- Chapter5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- CHAPTER7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- CHRISTMAS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
- collector - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- CRIMSONFORCE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins
- CYBERMONDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
- DRDARKMATTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins
- Dusekkar - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
- Factory - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- FancySmash - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins
- frost - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- GATOR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750 Coins
- GRINCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
- guardian - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins
- GUEST 666 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins
- GUEST777 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- GUESTY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins
- Halloween - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
- JIXXIO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins
- jolly - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
- LISA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins
- METAVERSE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
- NOOBY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Noob Knife
- PAPA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Pizza Knife
- SANTA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
- Secret - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins
- SHATTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Guesty?
Redeeming codes in Roblox is easier than many might believe. This is what players have to do:
- Find the store icon on the side of the screen after the game has been launched.
- In the Code box, copy and paste the active code.
- As soon as players click the green checkmark button, they will start receiving the promised prizes.
Now, Roblox gamers can enjoy their free rewards.