Hero’s World codes in Roblox: Free premium rolls and cash (June 2022)

Roblox Hero's World codes are a quick and easy way to get free rolls, premium rolls, and more cash in the game. Some codes can also be used to reroll certain character features, such as hair color.

Roblox Hero's Planet, often known as Heroes World, is a title in which players create a new avatar who travels throughout the world fighting monsters and completing objectives. Characters will level up and become more formidable as they continue to do so.

Users can receive more movement in the rolled class by spinning, and they can keep spinning to get unique classes with different abilities.

Roblox has come a long way in anime games overall. It has titles inspired by Naruto and Demon Slayer, while this offering is inspired by One Punch Man.

Artist ONE created the One-Punch Man universe in Japan. It depicts the tale of Saitama, a superhero who can easily destroy any foe with a single punch but awaits a worthy opponent.

Active codes on Roblox Hero's World

The codes do not come with an expiry date, but gamers should redeem the code at the earliest. Also, they must not manually type in the code. Since they are case-sensitive, please copy and paste the code.

LETSGOOOO! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

RELEASE! – Redeem this code to get 2 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 500 Cash

RAIDFIX! – Redeem this code to get 5 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 2k Cash

RYUKTON! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

BOSSDROP! – Redeem this code to get 10 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 3k Cash

CHRISTMAS! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

SHUTDOWNCODE4! – Redeem this code to get 4 Rolls and 4k Cash

CHRISTMASUPDATESHUTDOWN! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

KING! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

SHUTDOWNCODE3! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

CASH! – Redeem this code to get 500 Cash

KINGBOT4323! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

UPDATE1! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

UPDATE3! – Redeem this code to get 10 Rolls and 2k Cash

BUGFIX! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

CHRISTMASUPDATE2! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

NAMELESS! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

SHUTDOWN1! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

UNRIOCHIEF1! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

VILLAIN! – Redeem this code to get a free spin

REVAMP1! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash

Detailed steps to redeem the codes in the game have been mentioned below.

Expired codes on Roblox Hero's World

These codes no longer work in the game. Please move on to the active set of codes.

BARBERSHOP! – Redeem this code to get Hair Color Reroll.

3500LIKES! – Redeem this code to get +10 Rolls, +2 Premium Rolls, & +$10000.

8KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get +10 Premium Rolls

ICE! – Redeem this code to get +10 Premium Rolls.

9KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get more Rerolls

2000LIKES! – Redeem this code to get +4 Rolls, & +$50.

ARENA! – Redeem this code to get +5 Rolls, & +$10000.

6KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get more Rerolls.

SUB2RAIKARI! – Redeem this code to get Free rolls

SAMFANS! – Redeem this code to get +15 Premium Rolls.

GUILDWAR! –Redeem this code to get +10 Rolls, & +$1,000.

SUBTOKELVINGTS! – Redeem code to get +10 Rolls, +5 Premium Rolls, & +$10,000.

VILLAIN! – Redeem this code to get +1 Rolls.

7KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get more Rerolls.

2500LIKES! – Redeem this code to get +3 Rolls.

1MVISITS! – Redeem this code to get 5 Premium Rolls, 10 Rerolls, and 5,000 Cash

SUB2ATLASZERO! – Redeem this code to get Free rolls

5KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get more Rerolls.

SUBTOICEE! – Redeem this code to get Free rolls

FUNNYSAM! –Redeem this code to get +5 Premium Rolls, & +$3,000.

NEWFADE! – Redeem this code to get Hair Color Reroll.

SORRY! – Redeem this code to get +1 Rolls.

4500LIKES! – Redeem this code to get +3 Premium Rolls, +10 Rolls, & +$7000.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Hero's World

Users can follow these easy steps to redeem the above codes:

Step 1: Open Roblox and launch the game.

Step 2: On the top left side of the screen, click the chat box.

Step 3: To type into the chat box, press "/" or click on it.

Step 4: Copy and paste the above-mentioned active codes into this chat box.

Step 5: To obtain the free rewards, hit Enter.

