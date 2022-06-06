Hero’s World codes in Roblox: Free premium rolls and cash (June 2022)

Roblox Hero's World codes are a quick and easy way to get free rolls, premium rolls, and more cash in the game. Some codes can also be used to reroll certain character features, such as hair color.
Roblox Hero's Planet, often known as Heroes World, is a title in which players create a new avatar who travels throughout the world fighting monsters and completing objectives. Characters will level up and become more formidable as they continue to do so.
Users can receive more movement in the rolled class by spinning, and they can keep spinning to get unique classes with different abilities.
Roblox has come a long way in anime games overall. It has titles inspired by Naruto and Demon Slayer, while this offering is inspired by One Punch Man.
Artist ONE created the One-Punch Man universe in Japan. It depicts the tale of Saitama, a superhero who can easily destroy any foe with a single punch but awaits a worthy opponent.
Roblox: Hero's World codes for free premium rolls and cash
Active codes on Roblox Hero's World
The codes do not come with an expiry date, but gamers should redeem the code at the earliest. Also, they must not manually type in the code. Since they are case-sensitive, please copy and paste the code.
- LETSGOOOO! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- RELEASE! – Redeem this code to get 2 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 500 Cash
- RAIDFIX! – Redeem this code to get 5 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 2k Cash
- RYUKTON! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- BOSSDROP! – Redeem this code to get 10 Rolls, 5 Premium Rolls, and 3k Cash
- CHRISTMAS! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWNCODE4! – Redeem this code to get 4 Rolls and 4k Cash
- CHRISTMASUPDATESHUTDOWN! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- KING! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWNCODE3! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CASH! – Redeem this code to get 500 Cash
- KINGBOT4323! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- UPDATE1! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- UPDATE3! – Redeem this code to get 10 Rolls and 2k Cash
- BUGFIX! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- CHRISTMASUPDATE2! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- NAMELESS! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- SHUTDOWN1! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- UNRIOCHIEF1! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
- VILLAIN! – Redeem this code to get a free spin
- REVAMP1! – Redeem this code to get Rolls, Premium Rolls, and Cash
Detailed steps to redeem the codes in the game have been mentioned below.
Expired codes on Roblox Hero's World
These codes no longer work in the game. Please move on to the active set of codes.
- BARBERSHOP! – Redeem this code to get Hair Color Reroll.
- 3500LIKES! – Redeem this code to get +10 Rolls, +2 Premium Rolls, & +$10000.
- 8KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get +10 Premium Rolls
- ICE! – Redeem this code to get +10 Premium Rolls.
- 9KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get more Rerolls
- 2000LIKES! – Redeem this code to get +4 Rolls, & +$50.
- ARENA! – Redeem this code to get +5 Rolls, & +$10000.
- 6KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get more Rerolls.
- SUB2RAIKARI! – Redeem this code to get Free rolls
- SAMFANS! – Redeem this code to get +15 Premium Rolls.
- GUILDWAR! –Redeem this code to get +10 Rolls, & +$1,000.
- SUBTOKELVINGTS! – Redeem code to get +10 Rolls, +5 Premium Rolls, & +$10,000.
- VILLAIN! – Redeem this code to get +1 Rolls.
- 7KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get more Rerolls.
- 2500LIKES! – Redeem this code to get +3 Rolls.
- 1MVISITS! – Redeem this code to get 5 Premium Rolls, 10 Rerolls, and 5,000 Cash
- SUB2ATLASZERO! – Redeem this code to get Free rolls
- 5KLIKES! – Redeem this code to get more Rerolls.
- SUBTOICEE! – Redeem this code to get Free rolls
- FUNNYSAM! –Redeem this code to get +5 Premium Rolls, & +$3,000.
- NEWFADE! – Redeem this code to get Hair Color Reroll.
- SORRY! – Redeem this code to get +1 Rolls.
- 4500LIKES! – Redeem this code to get +3 Premium Rolls, +10 Rolls, & +$7000.
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Hero's World
Users can follow these easy steps to redeem the above codes:
Step 1: Open Roblox and launch the game.
Step 2: On the top left side of the screen, click the chat box.
Step 3: To type into the chat box, press "/" or click on it.
Step 4: Copy and paste the above-mentioned active codes into this chat box.
Step 5: To obtain the free rewards, hit Enter.