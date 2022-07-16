Heroes Legacy codes in Roblox: Free spins and XP (July 2022)

Players can use Roblox Legendary Heroes Codes to unlock extra benefits and rewards, further encouraging them to play this exciting game. Generally, these free codes are made up of letters and numbers, with the occasional unusual characters. The codes are usually made accessible after a game update or to mark achieving a particular gaming achievement or milestone.
The April Games team created Heroes Legacy, an adventure game on Roblox, in May 2020. In this game, players have the option to play as either a villain or a hero, each of whom must carve their own road to supervillainy (or superherodom) while overcoming obstacles along the way.
These Roblox Heroes Legacy codes can let you defeat evildoers and become a household name in no time
Active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
The active codes in the game include:
- LEGACYFAMILY- Redeem this code in the game to get 8K Seconds of 2x XP
- MERRYCHRISTMAS- Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Rare spins
- torchbros- Redeem this code in the game to get 8 Uncommon spins
The detailed steps to redeem codes have been mentioned at the end of this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
As is the case with most Roblox games, free codes will expire after a set amount of time. The codes shown below do not work in the game anymore:
- 10000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5 spins
- 100KFAVS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 3 Uncommon spins
- 10THOUSANDLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn spins
- 12000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5 spins
- 13000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- 15KTHANKS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 3600 seconds of 2x Experience
- 16KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- 18KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- 1KSUBS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 3 Uncommon spins
- 20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 2000,000 cash
- 750PLAYERS! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- 80K! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 2 hours of x2 money
- 9000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5 spins
- Absolut3R!ghtful - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- Aliens - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- Artist3.0 - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 4 Rare spins
- bangthefighter - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- Boros - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- BrokenClass - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5 spins
- DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 100,000 cash
- DessiAFO - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn2 Spins
- DessiLegacy - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 5,000 cash
- eXpBooStLoL - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 1800 seconds of 2x Experience
- goketsu - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- JovahnDad - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn three Rare spins
- LeePungg - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- LegendsNeverdie - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 10,000 cash
- NoclypsoDOFA - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn2 Rare Spins
- NomuVsAllMight! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn5 Rare Spins
- paradiser - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- RIPKobe - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 10,000 cash
- RIPSpins - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- S0RRY! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn1800 seconds of 2x experience
- StatRefund - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn Stat reset
- Sub2Dessi - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 10 Common spins
- thank_you!! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn cash
- Ty16M! - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn2 Rare spins
- Zeke_y - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 200,000 cash
- ZenoBad - Redeem this code in the game to get Earn 2 hours of x2 Experience
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy
Interested readers must follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Launch the Roblox platform.
- Start by going to the Heroes Legacy official page and clicking the green button.
- On the left side of the screen, select the "Settings" menu.
- In the Enter Code dialog box, copy and paste an active code.
- The players can finally hit the Redeem button to receive the free promised rewards.
Obviously, players can type out the codes, but to avoid any typos, the best option to redeem them is by copying and then pasting them.