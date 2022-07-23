Heroes: Online World codes in Roblox — Free coins and skin (July 2022)

Players can use free codes in Roblox Heroes: Online World to get the Jane Foster skin for Thor. They should give this a go if they love the Marvel character Thor and the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Users can also get coins that can be used to buy upgrades and abilities that can help them beat opponents easily.

Heroes Homeworld created Heroes: Online World specifically for the Roblox platform.

Gamers will adore this game if Marvel superheroes are their thing. They need to choose a few of their favorite heroes before being placed in a sizable city.

Individuals can engage in heated PVP combat with others to determine the most powerful hero. They may earn coins to purchase more heroes, each with a unique ability.

Get unique abilities to trounce all opponents using free codes in Roblox Heroes: Online World

Active codes

Here are the active codes in the game:

JANEFOSTER - Redeem this code in the game to get Jane Foster skin for Thor (NEW)

SUMMERCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Coins (NEW)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Heroes: Online World

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

100KCOINS - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

11KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

13KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 12,000 Coins

15KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 12,000 Coins

17KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 12,000 Coins

1KCOINS - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

1KPLAYERS - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

1MHEROVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

2KCOINS - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

3KCOINS - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

5MILLION - Redeem this code in the game to get 12,000 Coins

6KCOINS - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

6MILLION - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins

8KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 15,000 Coins

9KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

CELEBRATION - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Coins

COINSTODAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

DADHEROESDAY - Redeem this code in the game to get 25,000 Coins

DATAVIBES - Redeem this code in the game to get 60,000 Coins

HAPPYEASTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Coins

HAPPYEID - Redeem this code in the game to get 15,000 Coins

HEROESFAMILY - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

HEROESONLINE - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

HEROESONLINEWORLD - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

HOMEWORLD - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Coins

JUNETEENTH - Redeem this code in the game to get 25,000 Coins

KAMS - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

KAMSIFIED - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Coins

KLARION - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

LIGHTNINGTODAYJANE - Redeem this code in the game to get Jane Foster Skin

MAINTENANCE - Redeem this code in the game to get 6,000 Coins

MAINTENANCEWORK - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

NEWYEARS - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

NOLONGERSECRET - Redeem this code in the game to get 15,000 Coins

RAINBOW - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

RANDOMCOINS - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

RAVENISOUT - Redeem this code in the game to get 15,000 Coins

RELAUNCH - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

SAYHELLO - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

STORMXBLACKPANTHER - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

SUPERGIRL - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

SYNISCOOL - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

THANKSHERO - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

VICTORY - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Coins

VOICECODE - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

WORLDCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Coins

YAYCOINS - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Coins

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Heroes: Online World

Readers can follow these uncomplicated steps to redeem any code:

Launch Roblox Heroes: Online World on the PC or mobile device.

Click on the Gift button on the bottom side of the screen.

Copy an active code from the list above.

Paste it into the “Enter Your Code Here” space in the pop-up window.

Finally, hit the Redeem button to get the promised reward.

They must redeem these Roblox codes immediately, as they do not come with an expiration date, so nobody knows when they’ll cease to work.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far