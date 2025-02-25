How to complete Calm Zone Bestiary in Fisch

While exploring the depths of the Mariana's Veil, you will eventually reach the Calm Zone area in Fisch. It is one of the sublocations in the huge underwater cave system. Upon reaching there, you can either complete the chess puzzle to enter the Veil of the Forsaken or complete the dedicated bestiary. If you choose the latter, you have a total of nine fish to catch in the Rainbow River.

Ad

Our detailed guide will explain how to catch all the fish and complete the Calm Zone bestiary in Fisch. It highlights the most appropriate weather, time, season, and bait for each fish so you can reel them out easily.

How to catch all Calm Zone fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

Reaching Calm Zone requires you to go through the Volcanic Vents, Challenger's Deep, and Abyssal Zenith areas first. After reaching here, you will find a small obstacle course. You can complete it by jumping across the floating stone platforms.

Ad

Trending

Once you complete this challenge, you will find a locked gate with three pedestals in front of it. Unlocking this gate requires you to place the following three fish on the pedestals respectively.

Magma Leviathan : A secret fish found in the Volcanic Vents

: A secret fish found in the Volcanic Vents Frozen Leviathan : A secret fish found in the Challenger's Deep

: A secret fish found in the Challenger's Deep Crowned Anglerfish: A secret fish found in the Abyssal Zenith

The rainbow pond in the Calm Zone (Image via Roblox || YouTube@O1G)

After placing the above fish on the respective pedestals, the locked gate will open, and you can get past it. What lies ahead is a rainbow pond where you can catch fish and complete the Calm Zone Bestiary. To increase your chances of catching every fish in that pond, here is the ideal weather, time, season, and baits.

Ad

Name Weather Time Season Bait Quartzfin Queenfish Clear Day Summer Insect Emerald Elephantnose Clear Day Summer Bagel Diamond Discus Clear Day Winter Flakes Sapphire Stargazer Clear None Spring Seaweed Prismatic Parrotfish Clear None Spring Minnow Ruby Rasbora Clear Night Winter Squid Crystal Corydoras Clear Night Autumn Truffle Worm Shimmering Silverside Clear Night Spring Truffle Worm Crystallized Seadragon Windy None Spring Shark Head

Ad

By referring to the above table, you should easily be able to catch all the fish in the Calm Zone. As soon as you complete the bestiary, you will get the "Bestiary ; Calm Zone" badge, XP, and credits (C$).

Note: While you are in Calm Zone, you can complete the chess puzzle to enter the Veil of the Forsaken and beat the Scylla boss. Also, you can collect the Ethereal Prism Rod that can be bought for 15,000,000 C$ from here.

Ad

Also check: How to find and beat Scylla in Fisch

FAQs

Where is the Ethereal Prism Rod in Fisch?

You can find the Ethereal Prism Rod in the middle of the rainbow pond, on a small island.

How do you get out of the calm zone in Fisch?

Sadly, there is no portal that can get you out of the Calm Zone. You will have to use your Submarine to get out of this area through the cave system.

Ad

What is the rarest fish in Calm Zone in Fisch?

The Crystallized Seadragon is the rarest fish in the entire Calm Zone bestiary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024