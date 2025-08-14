How to evolve races in Vox Seas

There are currently five races in Vox Seas. Each grants a unique buff and carries a different playstyle. All players start the game with the Angel race, which has healing abilities. You can switch between races at any time by spending Fragments (a valuable in-game currency). Additionally, you can evolve each race to obtain a more potent version (V2) of the same.

The evolution process requires you to fulfill certain requirements and speak with specific NPCs. Here’s a complete guide to evolving all races in this Roblox experience.

A guide to evolving all races in Vox Seas

Here are the details of how to evolve different races in Vox Seas:

1) Angel

Angel race (Image via Roblox)

Here are the requirements for evolving the Angel race:

Defeat 500 NPCs while equipped with the Divine Pole weapon . You can obtain this weapon by defeating the Thunder God.

. You can obtain this weapon by defeating the Thunder God. Defeat the Thunder God boss three times.

Steps to obtain Angel V2:

Find the Thunder God on Upper Skypie Island. Use Mirror fruits to teleport to the Island. Alternatively, you can use Double Jump or Air Jump abilities to reach there.

Obtain the Divine Pole weapon from the Thunder God and complete the requirements.

Head to the Lower Skypie Island.

Find Serel, the Guardian of Light NPC, behind the building with a red roof and yellow walls.

behind the building with a red roof and yellow walls. Pay the required amount of Fragments to evolve into Angel V2.

2) Mink

Mink race (Image via Roblox)

Below are the requirements for evolving the Mink race in Vox Seas:

Use the Electric Claw fighting style and defeat 500 NPCs. You can learn it from the Electric Claw teacher by spending $3,00,000.

and defeat 500 NPCs. You can learn it from the Electric Claw teacher by spending $3,00,000. Defeat the Thunder God boss three times.

Steps to obtain Mink V2:

Find the Electric Claw teacher NPC at the top-most area of Skypie Island and learn the fighting style.

Complete the above requirements.

Head over to Werewolf Island and search for the Rakhan NPC . You can find him on the highest hill near the area where the King Werewolf boss spawns.

. You can find him on the highest hill near the area where the King Werewolf boss spawns. Pay the required amount of Fragments and evolve into Mink V2.

3) Human

Human race (Image via Roblox)

Below are the requirements to evolve the Human race:

Defeat 500 NPCs with the Black Leg fighting style . You can learn the technique from the Dark Step NPC for $30,000.

. You can learn the technique from the Dark Step NPC for $30,000. Defeat the Ice King boss three times. It spawns on Frost Island.

Steps to obtain Human V2:

To learn the Black Leg fighting style, you must find the Dark Step NPC in Orange Town Island. He will be inside a hidden cave near the park with a water fountain.

Complete the requirements above.

After defeating the Ice King, exit from the room. Then, take the right and climb over the castle walls. After that, go right and reach an icy hill to find the Captain Duran NPC .

. Pay the required number of Fragments and evolve into Human V2.

4) Dragon

Dragon race (Image via Roblox)

Below are the requirements for evolving the Dragon race in Vox Seas:

Defeat the Admiral Vulkan boss ten times with the Blaze Fruit equipped.

Steps to obtain Dragon V2:

Get the Blaze Fruit either by purchasing from the Fruit Dealer NPC or the Ronin Fruit Gacha.

Kill Admiral Vulkan ten times. You can find him on Vulcan Island.

Go to an Island with trees on the left side.

Find the Kael’Vorr NPC behind a tree.

behind a tree. Talk to him and give him one Blaze Fruit to evolve into Dragon V2.

5) Shark

Shark race (Image via Roblox)

Here are the requirements for evolving the Shark race in Vox Seas:

Defeat 5000 NPCs with the Water Kung-Fu fighting style . You can learn it from the Water Kung-Fu NPC for $5,00,000.

. You can learn it from the Water Kung-Fu NPC for $5,00,000. Defeat the Lord Triton boss three times.

Steps to obtain Shark V2:

Head over to Sharkman Island and find the Water Kung-Fu NPC on the top of the building that has a red-tiled rooftop.

Learn the Water Kung-Fu fighting technique and complete the requirements above.

Go to the bottom of the island and find the Nael NPC .

. Give them the required amount of Fragments to evolve into Shark V2.

FAQs

How can I farm Fragments in Vox Seas?

You can farm Fragments by killing the Sea Beast raid boss.

How can I learn new fighting styles in Vox Seas?

You must visit the NPC who teaches the desired fighting style and pay the price to learn the technique.

How can I change my race in Vox Seas?

You can reroll for a new race in the Central Town area by visiting the Race Spin NPC.

