How to get Geppo in Vox Seas

Geppo in Vox Seas is a unique ability that lets you perform multiple air jumps in the game. It is perfect for climbing higher points of the map and perform unique fight moves against enemies. While unlocking this ability is quite straightforward, finding a specific island and climbing to its summit could be quite challenging.

Here’s everything you need to know about Geppo in Vox Seas.

Geppo in Vox Seas: Everything you need to know

To unlock Geppo in Vox Seas, first go to the AirJump Island. This location is accessible after you reach Level 2. To reach there, sail in the west direction from the spawn point until you find a small island with a tall stone tower and a waterfall.

Climbing the top could be difficult (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Once you reach there, start climbing the tower from the left side of the waterfall. The path is narrow and quite prone to falls, so don't rush at any step. Once you reach the top, you'll find the AirJump Teacher NPC beside a campfire. Stand close to him and hit the Interact option to trigger a dialogue box:

“For just $5,000, I'll teach you how to leap through the skies, again and again!”

Now, click on the Learn button and pay $5,000 to the AirJump Teacher to permanently gain Geppo in Vox Seas. You can use this ability by repeatedly tapping your jump button. You can stack the air jump up to 14 times, which lets you reach a good amount of height. You can even combine it with a forward dash to travel both horizontally and vertically together.

FAQ

1) What is Geppo used for?

Geppo in Vox Seas can be used for various tricks. It allows you to jump in the air multiple times, letting you reach highers points and even dodge enemy attacks.

2) How can I make money to unlock Geppo?

The simplest way of making money is by accepting basic quests and eliminate the Bandits nearby. Each quest could reward you with hundreds of dollars.

3) Can we use Geppo in water?

Yes, you can air jump in water as well.

