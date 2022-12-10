How to get DJ's Dynamic Dasher in Roblox RB Battles for free

RB battles Season 3 is finally here after a year-long wait. Its creators have made use of this time to make it the best season ever. They surprised everyone by announcing their first-ever RB Battles concert, and things got even more interesting when the live event was ruined by mysterious enemies. With robot foes and mysterious quests, Season 3 has become a fan favorite.

While all of that sounds extremely exciting, the creators have also introduced better rewards this season. However, it's not going to be easy to collect them. Creators of RB Battles have put together quests that players must take part in to win some of them. This article will reveal how to get DJ's Dynamic Dasher.

Guide to getting DJ's Dynamic Dasher in Roblox RB Battles

Before learning how to get this awesome item, you must know what it is and why it is important in the event. This will necessitate going over what Mr. Boringsworth explains in the trailer video for Season 3 on YouTube. Basically, he told everyone that the enemy is strong and wants to destroy the RB Battles universe.

While the foes are extremely powerful, there are tools that can be used to defeat them. This includes the DJ's Dynamic Dasher. However, Mr. Boringsworth doesn't have them. Nevertheless, he can make them using the musical instruments that were used by the performers during the concert that aired on December 3, 2022. This is where the quests begin.

The first challenge is to collect these musical instruments, also called Bits, that are scattered across the twelve games featured in RB Battles Season 3. Once these items have been acquired, they can be exchanged for tools that can be used to defeat the enemy.

Finding Bits for DJ's Dynamic Dasher

The creators have divided the Bits into three categories: blue, green, and purple. The color corresponds to the creator's name on the tool. Therefore, to get DJ's Dynamic Dasher, you must find the green Bits hidden in one of the twelve event games.

It is going to be extremely difficult to figure out which game has the relevant instruments. Thankfully, players should not worry because the creators have added clues to help them out.

The clues to finding the Bits required to get DJ's Dynamic Dasher can be found anywhere. They could even be in battle episodes released on YouTube or on the Twitter page or Discord channel of RB Battles or its creators. The first relevant hint was offered in the first battle episode that aired on December 8, 2022.

Does everyone get a DJ's Dynamic Dasher?

In the trailer, Mr. Boringsworth mentions that he has extra Gold from last season. He intends to make DJ's Golden Dynamic Dasher for the first 10,000 players who find the green Bits. This means that anyone who has found the required items and handed them over to Mr. Boringsworth in the RB Battles title can get the DJ's Dynamic Dasher as long as they're among the first 10,000 gamers.

