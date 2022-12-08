RB Battles Championship Season 3 trailer explained: Mr. Boringsworth, Bits, and more

The creators of RB Battles wanted to make this season the best one yet, and it looks like they're succeeding. They started the event with the first-ever RB Battles concert on December 3, 2022. Everyone was excited to hear the creators' greatest hits. However, what came next shocked them.

As the creators started performing, their new lobby was attacked by a group of drones and a huge boss robot. The performers and the players tried their best to fight the enemy off, but all they had were confetti cannons.

Hence, the creators made the decision to leave the lobby with the players. They got into a spaceship and flew away. As they were departing, they watched the lobby get destroyed by a huge explosion.

In the spaceship, a broadcast from Mr. Boringsworth unexpectedly presented itself on a screen, and he started explaining how the enemy could be defeated. He specified that the musical instruments that had been scattered into the metaverse during the explosion were the key to victory. With that said, here's what the RB Battles Championship Season 3 trailer revealed.

RB Battles Championship Season 3 trailer reveals what's next

The trailer for RB Battles Championship Season 3 was released on December 5, 2022, on the event's official YouTube channel. It starts by introducing the competitors. The trailer then shows the creators — RussoPlays, SabrinaBrite, and DJ Monopoli — freaking out about what happened at the concert. They start talking among themselves with regard to RB Battles event. Suddenly, Mr. Boringsworth appears, saying he has important information for them.

According to him, the Roblox community has to work together to stand a chance against the enemies, who may attack players again. He also reveals that he can create a tool that can destroy the foes but lacks the material to make it.

Roblox players must gather the musical instruments — the creators are calling these Bits — that were literally blown away by the explosion at the concert. The final step is to give these Bits to Mr. Boringsworth so he can create the ultimate weapon.

Three challenges in RB Battles

Finding Bits has become the foundation of the challenges in the event. Players have to play twelve games set to be featured during RB Battleslayers and must clear three challenges, which will also offer free rewards.

The first challenge

Players need to collect all the Bits scattered around in these games: Piggy, Funky Friday, Shopping Wars, Welcome to Bloxburg, Super Golf!, Wacky Wizards, Tower of Hell, Arsenal, Sonic Speed Simulator, Adopt Me!, Build a Boat for Treasure, Jailbreak, and Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay.

Gamers will be able to find clues hidden in the RB Battles Championship episodes on YouTube, Twitter, and Discord from December 8. Once they've got them, players can then go to the RB Battle game and give them to Mr. Boringsworth to collect the tool and the rewards.

The second challenge

Starting December 8, 2022, competitors will fight each other in various games. The title being played will offer a challenge that needs to be completed for players to win a badge. Once gamers have collected all the badges, players must deposit them in the Events Badge room inside the RB Battles game to collect the Winner's Wings 2.0.

Listed below is the schedule for when the games in the event will be played:

Piggy - December 8, 2022

Funky Friday - December 9, 2022

Shopping Wars - December 10, 2022

Welcome to Bloxburg - December 11, 2022

Super Golf! - December 12, 2022

Wacky Wizards - December 13, 2022

Tower of Hell - December 14, 2022

Arsenal - December 15, 2022

Sonic Speed Simulator - December 17, 2022

Adopt Me! - December 19, 2022

Build a Boat for Treasure - December 21, 2022

Jailbreak - December 23, 2022

Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay - December 28, 2022

The third challenge

The third challenge will be part of the Finale on December 30, 2022. For now, what this stage will exactly bring to the table remains a mystery. However, towards the end of the video, DJ Monopoli says:

"Figure out how to save the RB Battles universe."

At the end of the event, all players who save the universe will earn the Crown of Courage. The first 10,000 players to do so will earn the Golden Crown of Courage and Hood of Heroes for the first 30 players.

