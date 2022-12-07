How to get RB Battles Season 3 Winner's Wings 2.0 in Roblox?

Winner's Wings 2.0 in RB Battles Season 3 is a limited item and cannot be purchased or traded in the future. Players must start participating in RB battle events and follow the instructions to get one for themselves this season.

The creators of the event released a YouTube video on December 5, 2022 with complete instructions on how to acquire all free items, including the Winner's Wings 2.0.

But what is Winner's Wing 2.0? It is a back accessory that looks like a wing of colorful crystals. It is used to customize the avatar and does not give it the ability to fly. Players can visit the RB Battle experience to see the wings displayed in the badge building. Nothing happens for now because it will only become available after the users have completed the tasks. Let's see what they are.

Grab your Winner's Wings 2.0 in this season's RB Battles

In the YouTube video, SabrinaBrite explains that all players must watch the event championship episodes that will be aired almost every day from December 3, 2022 at 3 pm EST on RB Battle's official YouTube channel. The games being played will then release a brand new, never-before-seen Roblox Battles challenge and give away badges once completed.

Although there are 13 games, players can and must collect 12 badges as Welcome to Bloxburg is not giving out badges. Obviously this needs to be done before the finale on December 28, 2022. Players need not worry as event creators have made sure to take time off around Christmas to ensure everyone gets to participate.

The episodes schedule

The championship events in RB Battles have been divided into 4 rounds: Round 1, Semi-Finals, Battle Back, and Finale.

Round 1

All 16 YouTubers have been paired with each other and eight battle episodes will determine who will move onto the next round. The details are as follows:

December 8, 2022: ImNotThinknoodles vs StarCode_RealKreek playing Piggy

December 9, 2022: PGHLego1945 vs StarCode_Ominous playing Funky Friday

December 10, 2022: NotLeah vs notiamsanna playing Shopping Wars

December 11, 2022: Cinderbelle vs TheMeganPlays playing Welcome to Bloxburg

December 12, 2022: BuBreezy vs DenisDaily playing Super Golf!

December 13, 2022: mrflimflam vs. Jayingee playing Wacky Wizards

December 14, 2022: RenLeaf vs iJackeryz playing Tower of Hell

December 15, 2022: TanqR vs Bandites playing Arsenal

Semi-Finals

Once again, the eight winners from the previous round will be paired and 4 semi-finalists will be determined. Here is the schedule:

December 17, 2022: Sonic Speed Simulator

December 19, 2022: Adopt Me!

December 21, 2022: Build A Boat For Treasure

December 23, 2022: Jailbreak

Battle Back

Along with these four semi-finalists, another player will be added to the list. Four random players who have been defeated will battle in a Roblox game called Mt. Everest Climbing Roleplay on December 28, 2022.

This covers all 12 games RB Battles where players need to visit and collect badges. The finale is the final phase of the championship. More details will be shared by the creators.

Collecting the Winner's Wings 2.0 in RB Battles

The Winner's Wings 2.0 display (Image via YouTube/KreekCraft)

Once players have gathered all the badges, they should launch the RB Battles experience and visit the Event Badges building near the summoning ground. As mentioned before, nothing happens right now but the wall has space to hold the badges and it looks like once they are in place, players can collect the accessory that's being displayed.

