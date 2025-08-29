How to get Dul Dul Dul in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot has a plethora of characters directly inspired by Italian brainrot memes. While some are valuable due to their high earnings, others stand out from the rest because of their rarity. Dul Dul Dul, a Secret Brainrot, belongs to the latter category. Although it has a low earning rate compared to other Secrets, it scarcely appears in the game, making the unit a highly prized possession.

Here's all you need to know about Dul Dul Dul in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Dul Dul Dul in Steal a Brainrot

This unit's design features a monkey wearing a school uniform (Image via Roblox)

Dul Dul Dul is notorious for its rarity in Steal a Brainrot. It was first seen during the Admin War, where players were able to steal the character from Sammy's Base. Now, the unit can be purchased from the conveyor belt but on specific occasions.

As of this writing, the Dul Dul Dul is an admin-spawned Brainrot. This means it has a chance of appearing on the conveyor belt only during the Admin Abuse and Taco Tuesday events. So, you'll need to be logged into the game when such developer-controlled events are active to potentially obtain the character.

Once Dul Dul Dul appears on the conveyor, you can buy it with 150,000,000 Cash. Make sure to escort it to your base because other players can buy it at a higher price despite your initial purchase. The unit becomes safe once it reaches the green deposit area in front of your base.

Amassing 150M Cash can be hectic, especially if you're a new player. If you want to quickly earn such an amount, perform Rebirths to increase your base's money multiplier and prioritize acquiring high-earning Mythic Brainrots like Tobi Tobi Tobi, Lerulerulerule, and Te Te Te Sahur.

Stealing Dul Dul Dul is almost impossible. Given its high rarity, most players who possess the Secret tend to play in private servers. Still, if you find one in a public server, be sure to use gears to stun/slow the target before stealing their unit.

Cost and earnings of Dul Dul Dul

This Secret unit has underwhelming earnings (Image via Roblox)

Dul Dul Dul is a Secret-rarity Brainrot. It can be bought with 150M Cash, an amount which does not justify its earning rate in Steal a Brainrot.

This Secret character earns 250,000 Cash every second. In contrast, the Los Tralaleritos, which also has a price of 150M, earns 500,000 Cash per second. Thus, the Dul Dul Dul isn't ideal if you're a veteran aiming to generate quick money to obtain other, pricier units.

If you somehow acquire a Dul Dul Dul, keep your base locked at all times to protect it from thieves. Alternatively, create and play in a private server. You can choose the in-game connections (friends) who can access the particular server from the "Customize" settings.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Is it possible for Dul Dul Dul to get the Rainbow Mutation?

Yes. Like other units, this character can get any Mutations and Traits.

How much Cash is required to purchase Dul Dul Dul?

To buy Dul Dul Dul, you'll need 150,000,000 Cash.

Is there any ritual involving Dul Dul Dul?

Currently, no ritual requires Dul Dul Dul.

