How to get Egg of the Unyielding Monolith in The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 is a platform-wide event that will run from July 2 to July 12, 2025. The event world encompasses 10 different Biomes, each including a portal that leads to games where players can find elemental eggs. Among them are Earth eggs, which you can collect to unlock the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith and get an exclusive waistgear in your virtual wardrobe.

This guide details how you can get and hatch the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith in the ongoing The Hatch event.

Requirements for getting the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith in The Hatch 2025

The way to the Earth Biome portal (Image via Roblox)

To get the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith, you must first discover the Earth Biome and then collect each of the 10 Earth eggs in Roblox The Hatch 2025. These eggs are divided into Common, Primal, and Mythic to denote their rarities.

The Earth Biome is located in the forested region of Emerald Wilds. You can find the Biome and its associated portal by following these steps:

From Shifting Shores, take the glider to Emerald Wilds.

Wait for your character to teleport to Emerald Wilds.

Head to the path on the right, marked by a frozen water pool that resembles an arrowhead. A cutscene will now reveal the location of a green portal, which is the Earth portal.

Enter the portal, select any of the games, and begin the hunt for Earth eggs.

Elemental eggs are not tied to specific experiences. This means you can get a Common egg, whereas your friend may find a Primal one from the same game. There is a high chance of finding duplicate eggs that can be merged or traded with other players.

The names and rarities of the 10 Earth eggs are listed below:

Egg of Monolith (Common)

Egg of Alloy (Common)

Egg of Iron (Common)

Egg of Bedrock (Common)

Egg of Stone (Common)

Egg of Tectonics (Primal)

Egg of Fissure (Primal)

Egg of Magnetism (Primal)

Egg of Metallurgy (Primal)

Egg of the Namazu (Mythic)

Besides Earth eggs, you can get Water eggs and Fire eggs in Emerald Wilds. Collecting each Fire egg gives you the Egg of Ragnarok, while completing the Water egg collection rewards you with the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom.

All games that contain Earth eggs in The Hatch 2025

The portal in the Earth Biome (Image via Roblox)

There are 43 experiences from which players can get Earth eggs in Roblox The Hatch 2025.

Anime Slashing Simulator

Bombardino Crocodilo Prison Run Obby Escape

Maple Hospital

Horse Life

Clone Kingdom Tycoon

Rogue Demon

Escape Papa's Pizzeria!

Airsoft Battles

Paradise RP

The Chosen One

Beat Bounce

Clone Friends

Plane Training

Cart Ride Delivery Service

PETAPETA: School of Nightmares

Zombie Zone

Cinnamorall Cloud Land

Animal Life: Forest RP

Clothing Store Simulator

My Prison

Every Step +1 Speed

Kitten Game

Flying Gorilla Obby

Streetz War 2

Destroy the Tower

Dragon Adventures Fantasy Pets

Untitled Boxing Game

SCP: Site Roleplay

Countryball World

Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal

Escape Mr. Stinky Detention (Obby)

Cheese TD

Eat a Huge Waffle

Color Game!

The Floor is Acid

Restaurant Tycoon 2

Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing

Drive X Cars

Rebirth Champions: Ultimate

Toilet World Roleplay 2

TPS Ultimate Soccer

Anime Fruit

Goal Battles

If you receive any duplicate eggs, teleport to Shifting Shores and access the Merging Station. You can merge five Common eggs to create a Primal egg.

How to hatch the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith

The hatch area in the Earth Biome (Image via Roblox)

Once you have acquired all 10 Earth eggs, teleport to the Earth Biome and obtain the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith. You can then hatch it by approaching the spot marked by a broken yellow egg icon on the interface.

When the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith hatches, you will receive the Intreggpid Adventurer’s Belt. Additionally, you unlock the option to purchase the Egglectrified Adventurer’s Belt with Robux.

Also check: How to get Egg of the Infinite Nexus in The Hatch 2025

FAQs on The Hatch 2025

How do I get the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith?

You can get the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith by collecting each of the 10 Earth eggs and completing your inventory.

Where is the Earth Biome?

The Earth Biome can be found in the forested region of Emerald Wilds.

What is the free reward from the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith?

Intreggpid Adventurer’s Belt is the free reward from the egg.

