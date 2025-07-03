The Egg of Ragnarok is featured in Roblox's platform-wide egg hunt, the Hatch Hub event. To unlock this egg, you have to play the games featured in the Fire Biome's portal and collect all 10 unique Fire eggs. Once all eggs are acquired, you must return to the fire biome and get the Egg of Ragnarok, which can later be hatched to get the Deviled Egg Horns accessory.
This article explains how to get the Egg of Ragnarok in The Hatch Hub.
Unlock The Egg of Ragnarok in The Hatch Hub
To unlock The Egg of Ragnarok, acquire all 10 Fire eggs and enter the Fire Biome. Here are all of the Fire Eggs you can unlock by playing various Roblox games:
Common
These eggs are easy to find and have a 60% drop rate:
- Egg of Smoldering
- Egg of Ember
- Egg of Pyrolysis
- Egg of Ignition
- Egg of Magma
Primal
Primal eggs have a 35% drop rate:
- Egg of Combustion
- Egg of Eruption
- Egg of Inferno
Mythic
These eggs are the rarest and have a 5% spawn rate:
- Egg of the Phoenix
Once all the eggs are collected, enter the fire biome and follow the navigation and reach the marked spot. Finally, a cutscene will play, and you will get the Egg of Ragnarok. It can be hatched from the nearby hatching spot.
Notably, the Egg of Ragnarok is attached to the ongoing Hatch Hub event, which started on July 2, 2025, and will run till July 12. So, to unlock the egg, collect all the fire eggs before the event ends.
FAQs on the Hatch Hub event
Can we get duplicate eggs in the Hatch Hub event?
Yes, players can get multiple copies of the same egg in the Hatch Hub event. Additionally, you can merge these eggs to unlock a rarer egg.
Can players trade eggs in the Hatch Hub event?
Yes, players can trade eggs in the Hatch Hub event through the dedicated trade center.
When does the Hatch Hub event end in Roblox?
Roblox's Hatch Hub event is set to expire on July 12, 2025.
