The Egg of Ragnarok is featured in Roblox's platform-wide egg hunt, the Hatch Hub event. To unlock this egg, you have to play the games featured in the Fire Biome's portal and collect all 10 unique Fire eggs. Once all eggs are acquired, you must return to the fire biome and get the Egg of Ragnarok, which can later be hatched to get the Deviled Egg Horns accessory.

This article explains how to get the Egg of Ragnarok in The Hatch Hub.

Unlock The Egg of Ragnarok in The Hatch Hub

Finding eggs in the Hatch event (Image via Roblox)

To unlock The Egg of Ragnarok, acquire all 10 Fire eggs and enter the Fire Biome. Here are all of the Fire Eggs you can unlock by playing various Roblox games:

Common

These eggs are easy to find and have a 60% drop rate:

Egg of Smoldering

Egg of Ember

Egg of Pyrolysis

Egg of Ignition

Egg of Magma

Primal

Primal eggs have a 35% drop rate:

Egg of Combustion

Egg of Eruption

Egg of Inferno

Mythic

These eggs are the rarest and have a 5% spawn rate:

Egg of the Phoenix

Once all the eggs are collected, enter the fire biome and follow the navigation and reach the marked spot. Finally, a cutscene will play, and you will get the Egg of Ragnarok. It can be hatched from the nearby hatching spot.

Notably, the Egg of Ragnarok is attached to the ongoing Hatch Hub event, which started on July 2, 2025, and will run till July 12. So, to unlock the egg, collect all the fire eggs before the event ends.

FAQs on the Hatch Hub event

Can we get duplicate eggs in the Hatch Hub event?

Yes, players can get multiple copies of the same egg in the Hatch Hub event. Additionally, you can merge these eggs to unlock a rarer egg.

Can players trade eggs in the Hatch Hub event?

Yes, players can trade eggs in the Hatch Hub event through the dedicated trade center.

When does the Hatch Hub event end in Roblox?

Roblox's Hatch Hub event is set to expire on July 12, 2025.

