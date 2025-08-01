How to get Emerald in Prospecting

Emerald is a vital mineral in Prospecting, used for completing multiple quests and crafting a luck-boosting crown. It can be found in several locations, including the Rubble Creek Sands starter area. Yet, acquiring it is a demanding challenge for beginners and veterans alike. The chances of finding this mineral are extremely low, even if you use multiple Luck boosters.

Here's everything you need to know about finding and using Emeralds in Roblox Prospecting.

Getting Emerald in Roblox Prospecting

Emerald is an Epic-rarity mineral (Image via Roblox)

Emeralds are minerals with a vibrant green hue in Prospecting. They can be found in five locations, whose names and Toughness requirements are given below:

Rubble Creek Sands (Toughness 1)

Rubble Creek Deposits (Toughness 2)

Fortune River (Toughness 3)

Crystal Cavern River (Toughness 4)

Azuralite Oasis (Toughness 5)

You can dig at the Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, and Fortune River after acquiring the Excavator or a shovel with a better Toughness rating. The Excavator can be purchased from the Shopkeeper in Town Store for $320,000.

The Crystal Cavern River and the Azuralite Oasis are inside the Crystal Caverns. To access them, you'll need to be at least Level 15 and possess a Divine Shovel, which can be purchased in the caverns with $400,000,000.

Since it is an Epic-rarity mineral, the likelihood of getting an Emerald will depend on your Luck stat. Equip pans with a high Luck stat, use Luck Potions and Luck Totems, and dig during the Meteor Shower event to get the highest chances of finding the coveted mineral.

Besides digging, it is also possible to get hold of Emeralds via Sluices. Purchase and use the Dragonflame Sluice in the aforementioned locations.

Uses of Emerald in Prospecting

You can use Emerald to craft the Crown (Image via Roblox)

After acquiring Emeralds, you can use them in the following ways:

Sell the mineral for Money

An Emerald is worth $250,000/kg. Although a decent amount, it is recommended to save the mineral for crafting or completing quests.

Craft the Crown

Emeralds are one of the ingredients in the crafting recipe for the Crown:

2 Emeralds (+0.2kg)

3 Rubies (+0.25kg)

8 Gold (+1kg)

1 Diamond

3 Sapphire (+0.25kg)

$5,000,000

A Legendary gear, the Crown increases your Luck while giving a decent Size Boost and Sale Value boost to minerals.

Complete Prospector's Bet [1]

Apart from other minerals, completing the first part of the Prospector's Bet will require one Emerald. This quest is given by the NPC Tired Prospector in the town near the Fortune River.

Complete Special Order 2 [1]

One of the earliest quests in Prospecting is given by the Trader in Rubble Creek Sands. He requests you to bring him an Emerald and get EXP, Money, and Meteor Shards as rewards.

FAQs on Prospecting

Where can I find Emerald?

You can prospect Emeralds in Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, and Azuralite Oasis.

What is the value of Emerald?

An Emerald can be sold for $250,000/kg.

What gear can be crafted with Emeralds?

You can craft the Crown with Emeralds and multiple other rare minerals.

How do I craft gears in this game?

To craft rings and necklaces, interact with the anvil next to the NPC Blacksmith and then select the recipe of the desired gear.

