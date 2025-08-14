How to get Fragments in Vox Seas

Fragments in Vox Seas are a rare and valuable type of currency that can be used for race rolls and unlocking various abilities. Since the game is relatively new, many players might not know how to get them. The method to obtain Fragments requires both preparation and patience, as it is not that easy.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Fragments in Vox Seas.

Fragments in Vox Seas: Everything you need to know

The only way to obtain Fragments in Vox Seas currently is by defeating the Sea Beast. This powerful boss needs to be summoned first, and there are specific requirements to do so. The Sea Beast is only summoned if you have over $1 million Bounty and an Iron Sail Ship. If you are in a party, all the team members must meet the requirement.

This boss can be summoned at the following locations:

West-most side : A few hundred meters ahead of the Coliseum.

: A few hundred meters ahead of the Coliseum. East-most side: A few hundred meters ahead of the Skypiea Upper location.

Once you reach either of these locations, stop your ship in between the two large rocks and wait for a few minutes. If you meet the requirements, the boss will appear. Do note that there's a one-hour cooldown between each summon.

Vox Seas map (Image via Vox Seas Trello)

Now, fight against the Sea Beast and defeat it. Upon defeating the boss, you get the following rewards:

Sea Essence

Sea Beast Scale

250 Fragments

$200,000–$300,000 Money

You can defeat the Sea Beast repeatedly to collect more Fragments in Vox Seas.

FAQs

1) How many Fragments can you keep?

There's no limit on the amount of Fragments you can carry. However, defeating the Sea Beast gives a fixed count of 250 Fragments every time.

2) Is it easy to defeat the Sea Beast?

No, the Sea Beast is a difficult boss. It's best to level up and learn the game mechanics first.

3) Can I defeat the Sea Beast alone?

It's only possible to defeat this boss alone when you are a high-level player with strong weapons.

