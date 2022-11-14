How to get all free items in Roblox NIKELAND

NIKELAND is the result of a collaboration between Roblox and Nike, who have come together to create a virtual world where gamers can play sports while wearing Nike apparel. Players can also join games with their friends and are even given the tools to build their own games from scratch.

Players can perform easy tasks or complete small quests to get a few free items in Roblox NIKELAND. Of course, there are also exclusive paid items that can be purchased by spending in-game cash and Robux. Apparel is a big part of NIKELAND, and players who are interested in getting the best sports gear will want to know about the different items in the game and how to obtain them.

Collecting the free items in Roblox NIKELAND

The best thing about Roblox NIKELAND is that it has a low barrier of entry, and the developers have added instructions for first-timers as well. In fact, players will be guided as to where they need to move and what to press to perform an action.

Available items in Roblox NIKELAND

Players can follow the instructions below to collect free items:

Nike Striker Shorts - Players need to play soccer to reach at least Level 1.

Nike Swoosh Sunglasses - Players need to play soccer, and they will receive this item at Level 18.

Nike Backpack - This is also collected by speaking to any showroom NPC (non-player character). The showrooms are also labeled, but they can be easily spotted from afar due to their distinct red color.

Nike Shoebox Costume - Players can head over to the lobby and eat a piece of the 50-year anniversary cake to get this item.

Nike Cap - Once spawned into the game, players will start from the game's yard. Players need to talk to the Showroom's NPC. This could be in any showroom.

Nike Basketball Head - Players must gain 14,000 XP while participating in any of the basketball minigames that are a part of the NIKELAND experience to get the free Nike Basketball Head.

Items unavailable right now in Roblox NIKELAND

All the items that are no longer available are listed here because there is a possibility of them appearing once again in the game. The developers haven't mentioned anything about them being permanently removed from the item pool. Hence, it's good to know about them and be prepared to grab them if they appear in the future.

Nike Cookie Earmuffs - This item is not available all the time. It was previously available during last year's Christmas event and could be obtained by speaking to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Keep following the game for more updates on this.

Nike LeBron James Crown - Sadly, this item is no longer available as well. It could previously be obtained by speaking to LeBron James' NPC. Players also had to complete a few related quests.

Nike Cloud Board - This item is also currently unavailable. However, this was a UGC (user-generated content) for the participants of minigames in Airtopia.

When playing NIKELAND, players shouldn't worry if their avatar appears to be running slower on certain terrain. This is not a glitch since the game is designed to make the player run faster when sprinting on brown tracks. Other terrain in the game, like grass, will slow the player's avatar down.

