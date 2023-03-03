How to get the Holi Hai head accessory in Roblox?

Roblox has a new festive item in its avatar shop dedicated to Holi, a Hindu tradition and one of the most popular festivals in India. The item is called Holi Hai head, a hat accessory.

Usually, the tradition is to publish free items, but this time Roblox has chosen to price the Holi item at 40 Robux. A few users deem this hysterical, but everyone is eager to collect it due to limited availability.

Limited items may not be immediately important, but they can be later exchanged or sold for higher-value items. This is a great way to make money on the platform, as some limited items are worth over a million dollars.

Players can get Holi Hai head from Roblox Avatar shop

The Holi Hai head looks like a plate filled with various colors. The item is available for an unspecified limited time. So players should acquire this item as soon as possible and save it in their inventory.

Follow these steps to get the item:

Launch the Roblox desktop app or start the website on Google Chrome.

You are not required to log in if you are using the app.

For the website, you will have to log in using the username and password created by you.

Once logged in, click on the Avatar Shop option at the top of the screen. You should see the home page of the Avatar shop now.

Scroll down to the filters on the left-hand side of the screen. Select the radio button below the All Creators option. Enter "Roblox" and click on the Go button.

Next, select the 'Recently Created' option under the Sorts section on the same side of the screen.

You should see a different set of items, and the hat should also be in the top rows.

Click on the thumbnail to enter the item's home page.

Before buying the item, click on the "Try On" option to see how the item will look on your avatar. You can change the view mode to either 2D or 3D.

Once satisfied, you can click on the green button that says "Buy" to pay for it using Robux. As mentioned previously, the item is priced at 40 Robux.

Buying Robux to pay for the item

If your Robux balance is low, you cannot pay for it using alternate methods. You are required to top up your Robux balance and then re-try. To purchase Robux, you can follow the steps below:

Log in to your Roblox account.

Click on the Robux logo in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Click on the second option from the drop-down that says 'Buy Robux.'

On the next page, you will see one-time payment options from 6 USD up to 220 USD.

You can also select the monthly subscriptions that offer 10% more Robux and additional benefits.

Once you have selected your desired option, you will be redirected to the payment page.

You can pay via a card, Roblox gift card, or a few other online modes of payment.

The Robux balance will be updated immediately.

Free hats on Roblox

If players want free hats, they can check out the list below:

Down to Earth Hair

International Fedora - Argentina

International Fedora - Australia

International Fedora - Brazil

International Fedora - Canada

International Fedora - Chile

International Fedora - China

International Fedora - Colombia

International Fedora - France

International Fedora - Germany

International Fedora - Japan

International Fedora - United Kingdom

International Fedora - USA

International Fedora - Vietnam

Medieval Hood of Mystery

Robox (the glowing logo hat)

The Encierro Cap

The above items are presented by Roblox, but there are many free ones published by other creators.

