How to get to Hueco Mundo in Type Soul

In Type Soul, Hueco Mundo is the domain of the Hollows. It's a dark and desolate location befitting the undead. While Hollows start in this location, getting here for Soul Reapers and Quincies is not straightforward. They must find a way to reach Hueco Mundo and gain access to the rare items exclusive to the place. The trouble is that the game has several maps, and it can be difficult to know where to go without directions.

So, if you’re looking for directions to Hueco Mundo, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will show you the way to reach it when playing as a Soul Reaper or Quincy.

Directions to reach Hueco Mundo in Type Soul

Navigating to the Hueco Mundo teleporter (Image via Roblox || Sanguiinii on YouTube)

The teleporter to Hueco Mundo is located in Karakura Town, which is just one of several of these devices in the area. Fortunately, the teleporter you’ll be looking for is in a fairly identifiable location.

Starting at the bridge that connects the two parts of Karakura Town, go towards the half of the town with the parking lot. Continue along the main road, walk past the basketball court, and turn right. Follow the main road until you reach a glowing tunnel. This path leads to Hueco Mundo.

Before entering the tunnel, ensure that your Reiatsu bar is maxed out. This is because the path will drain your Reiatsu, and if you run out, you will die.

Go through the tunnel and walk on the invisible path until you reach the other end. The moment you reach the other side, you will teleport to Hueco Mundo.

About Hueco Mundo

Official Type Soul cover art (Image via Roblox)

Hueco Mundo functions as the home base for Hollows, just as Soul Society does for Soul Reapers and Wandenreich for Quincies. Hollows can access most of their progression path in this location, along with a large chunk of quests specific to them.

Certain quests will take Soul Reapers and Quincies to Hueco Mundo, such as Division 10 missions for the former. Since this is a hostile area, they will have to battle their way through hordes of enemy NPCs and powerful Arrancar players to reach their destination.

You can obtain rare materials like Hogyoku Fragments and Hierro Plating in Hueco Mundo as well.

FAQs

Where is the teleporter to Hueco Mundo in Type Soul?

The teleporter to Hueco Mundo is in Karakura Town at its edge.

How do I obtain Hierro Plating in Hueco Mundo in Type Soul?

You can get Hierro Plating in Hueco Mundo by defeating the world boss, BawaBawa.

What happens if I enter the Hueco Mundo teleporter with an empty Reiatsu bar in Type Soul?

If you enter the Hueco Mundo teleporter with insufficient or no Reiatsu, you will die the moment your reserve runs dry.

