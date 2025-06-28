How to get Hunting Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

Badges are an important feature of Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest. Earning them not only grants Diamonds, but they are also displayed next to your game name, indicating your achievements to other players. The requirements for each Badge appear straightforward, yet they could become quite hectic. A prime example is the Hunting Badge, which centers on the NPC Pelt Trader.

This guide offers a detailed explanation on how to get the Hunting Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Getting the Hunting Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Hunting Badge (Image via Roblox)

To get the Hunting Badge in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest, complete all of the Pelt Trader's quests. Quests, in this sense, are demands put forward by the trader in exchange for getting items from their wares. All the quests require you to hunt wild animals and get rare drops.

The Pelt Trader initially asks for a Bunny Foot. As each quest is completed, the trader requires increasingly rarer pelts, which forces you to venture deeper into the jungle and into the jaws of danger.

The Pelt Trader's sequential demands are listed as follows:

Bunny Foot : It can be obtained from rabbits. They are easiest to hunt because they don't retaliate at any time. Although they run or hop away after being struck, you can catch up to them by sprinting.

: It can be obtained from rabbits. They are easiest to hunt because they don't retaliate at any time. Although they run or hop away after being struck, you can catch up to them by sprinting. Wolf Pelt : It is dropped by the usual wolves in the forest. Compared to the rabbits, they are more dangerous. Kill each wolf individually till you get the pelt, since it's difficult to fight them in packs.

: It is dropped by the usual wolves in the forest. Compared to the rabbits, they are more dangerous. Kill each wolf individually till you get the pelt, since it's difficult to fight them in packs. Alpha Wolf Pelt : It can be obtained from alpha wolves. You'll commonly find these stronger variants of the wolves close to caves and buildings.

: It can be obtained from alpha wolves. You'll commonly find these stronger variants of the wolves close to caves and buildings. Bear Pelt: This one is quite rare. Given that it is dropped by bears, you'll need to venture deep into the forest, fight the omnivores, and try to live to see another day. Bears are extremely agile and powerful, so use ranged instead of melee weapons.

You can hunt animals for pelts both during the day and at night. However, since the monster is on the prowl when it's dark, carry a Flashlight and have sufficient energy to sprint back to your camp. Shining a Flashlight at the monster causes it to flee into the forest.

Also check: How to survive the monster in 99 Nights in the Forest

More about the Pelt Trader in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Pelt Trader (Image via Roblox)

The Pelt Trader spawns in front of the Missing Kid Locations board on Day 2. Their demands are indicated by a cloud dialogue box, which is visible to all players in the team. They allow the player who completes the demand to get one item from the presented three options.

Given that the Pelt Trader spawns close to the camp, they are easily accessible compared to the Fairy in 99 Nights in the Forest. You can get weapons, armor, ammo, and equipment by completing their quests. However, the trader's stock isn't curated to your needs; it may include a Spear even if you have one equipped.

After appearing on Day 2, the trader appears on random days. They stay till the night, occasionally moving around, and are unaffected by Cultists.

Also check: How to get Humiliation Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What are the requirements for getting the Hunting Badge?

To get the Hunting Badge, you'll need to complete the four demands/quests of the NPC Pelt Trader.

How do I find Bears to get Bear Pelt?

Bears are typically found in remote regions, guarding high-value locations like caves and towers that contain chests.

Is it possible to skip the Pelt Trader's quests?

No, you cannot skip any of the trader's quests at the moment.

