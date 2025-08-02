How to get Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

The brand new Cooking Update in Grow a Garden has introduced another lucrative method of obtaining great rewards by cooking various recipes, such as Ice Cream. Interestingly, there are several types of Ice Cream to be made. However, since there are no clear recipe guides in the game, players will likely be confused about the ingredients they must add to achieve the desired outcome.

This guide will detail everything to know about making Ice Cream during the Cooking Event in Grow a Garden. Here are the details.

How to make Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

Use the pot to cook Ice Cream (Image via Roblox)

To cook any dish during this event, players must head to the central podium on the map. Here, they can find Chef Chris P, a Pig NPC, alongside a cooking pot that enables creating various recipes. Turning in dishes to him, especially the one he craves, will reward players with rare goodies.

To create Ice Cream, here are all possible ingredient combinations:

Straberry ice Cream: 1x Strawberry, 1x Corn

Blueberry Ice Cream: 1x Blueberry, 1x Corn

Watermelon Ice Cream: 1x Wtaermelon, 1x Corn

Sugar Apple Ice Cream: 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Corn

As it should be clear, the recipe usually calls for Corn and any other sweet crop. To start cooking, hold each ingredient in your hand and approach the pot, then drop them by clicking Submit. Once all ingredients are in, the color should change. Press the large green Cook button on the front of the pot to initiate the cooking process.

Depending on the recipe, this will take some time, and Ice Cream generally takes about 5-6.5 minutes to get ready. Once done, players can pick the Ice Cream from the pot and hand it to the Chef. If players use heavier and quality ingredients on top of the dish that the Chef is craving at that moment, they stand a chance to obtain a random rare reward.

Chris P's cravings for any given food item usually last for about an hour. This gives players ample time to grind recipes that are being craved at the moment and then offered to the Chef. Here is the full list of possible rewards from this NPC:

Sheckels

Mutation Spray Burnt

Watering Can (x5)

Fork Fence

Food Crate

Reclaimer

Corn (x3)

Gourmet Seed Pack

Artichoke

Advanced Sprinkler

Small Toy (x2)

Gourmet Egg

Mutation Spray HoneyGlazed (x2)

Pretzel Cart

Gourmet Seed Pack (x2)

Medium Toy

Mochi Mouse

Mutation Spray Fried (x3)

Food Crate (x2)

Pet Shard Fried

Taco Fern

Gourmet Egg (x3)

Gourmet Seed Pack (x4)

Pancake Stack

