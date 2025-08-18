  • home icon
How to get the Lightcycle Mutation in Grow a Garden

By Siddharth Patil
Published Aug 18, 2025 17:26 GMT
Grow a Garden Lightcycle
Here's how to get one of the more unqiue Mutations in the game (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden features several distinct Mutations, including a brand-new one called Lightcycle that was added with the game's recent Beanstalk update. Those looking to collect every Mutation in the game that can increase their crops' base value will likely want to get their hands on this one as well.

This guide will explain everything you need to know about Lightcycle in Grow a Garden, including how to get the Mutation. Read on for the full details.

What is Lightcycle Mutation in Grow a Garden?

Lightcycle is now available in-game alongside the Beanstalk update (Image via Roblox)
Simply put, the Lightcycle Mutation is caused by the Stoplight event in the game. Similar to other special in-game occurrences, like Chocolate Rain, Blood Moon, etc., Stoplight is exclusively governed by server admins, meaning only the game's developers can toggle the event on and off. Given how many different events there are now in Grow a Garden, players will have to be patient if they want to encounter this specific one.

The Stoplight event spawns a giant owl in the sky, which mimics a traffic stoplight's colors (red, amber, and green) by cycling through them. This event sees players cross from one side of the map to the other while only moving when the red light is not on; any player caught moving during the red light phase will be sent back to the starting line. That said, partaking in this side distraction is not a requirement for getting the Lightcycle Mutation.

As with other weather events, Lightcycle will randomly be granted to players' crops in their garden. This rather unique Mutation has the special effect of causing the plant or crop to cycle between the aforementioned stoplight colors. Additionally, Lightcycle also boosts the crop's value by 50 times its base price, making it a must-have. That said, given its rarity, many players may not see this Mutation for a long time.

That is all there is to know about the Stoplight event's Lightcycle Mutation in Grow a Garden.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
