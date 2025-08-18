How to get the Lightcycle Mutation in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden features several distinct Mutations, including a brand-new one called Lightcycle that was added with the game's recent Beanstalk update. Those looking to collect every Mutation in the game that can increase their crops' base value will likely want to get their hands on this one as well.
This guide will explain everything you need to know about Lightcycle in Grow a Garden, including how to get the Mutation. Read on for the full details.
Also read: All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Beanstalk update
What is Lightcycle Mutation in Grow a Garden?
Simply put, the Lightcycle Mutation is caused by the Stoplight event in the game. Similar to other special in-game occurrences, like Chocolate Rain, Blood Moon, etc., Stoplight is exclusively governed by server admins, meaning only the game's developers can toggle the event on and off. Given how many different events there are now in Grow a Garden, players will have to be patient if they want to encounter this specific one.
The Stoplight event spawns a giant owl in the sky, which mimics a traffic stoplight's colors (red, amber, and green) by cycling through them. This event sees players cross from one side of the map to the other while only moving when the red light is not on; any player caught moving during the red light phase will be sent back to the starting line. That said, partaking in this side distraction is not a requirement for getting the Lightcycle Mutation.
As with other weather events, Lightcycle will randomly be granted to players' crops in their garden. This rather unique Mutation has the special effect of causing the plant or crop to cycle between the aforementioned stoplight colors. Additionally, Lightcycle also boosts the crop's value by 50 times its base price, making it a must-have. That said, given its rarity, many players may not see this Mutation for a long time.
That is all there is to know about the Stoplight event's Lightcycle Mutation in Grow a Garden.
