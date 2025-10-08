How to get Los 67 in Steal a Brainrot

The addition of the Los Lucky Block has led to the introduction of several high-earning characters in Steal a Brainrot. Among the most notable ones is the Los 67, a Secret Brainrot, which has the lowest drop chance in the new Lucky Block. Its design features three mini versions of 67, each displaying a different emotion, and sporting white shoes and gloves.

This guide explains the different ways of obtaining a Los 67 in Steal a Brainrot.

How to obtain Los 67 in Steal a Brainrot

The Los Lucky Block (Image via Roblox)

The Los 67 can be acquired from the Los Lucky Block or by stealing it from other players. In the said Lucky Block, this Secret character has a 0.5% drop chance, making it the rarest out of all the contents.

The Los Lucky Block spawns on the conveyor belt during Admin Abuse and Taco Tuesday events. It costs a whopping 250,000,000 Cash, so new players will need to amass a large amount of money quickly to acquire such items. It is also possible to steal a Los Lucky Block from other players.

When a Los Lucky Block is opened, it begins rolling its contents and gives the owner a single Brainrot. Any Mutations or Traits possessed by the block are also transferred to its provided character.

Buying and opening numerous Los Lucky Blocks will quickly drain your Cash. Fortunately, stealing a Los 67 is a cost-free alternative. Scout for a player who has the Secret in their base, wait for them to be distracted, and then swipe the character. Place traps and sentry guns to prevent the targeted player from pursuing while you're taking their unit to your base.

Both 67 and Los 67 are incredibly rare characters. You can learn more about the 67 Brainrot, including its obtainability and income rate, in this guide.

Income rate and value of Los 67 in Steal a Brainrot

Base income rate of Los 67 (Image via Roblox)

A Los 67, when possessing zero Mutations or Traits, generates 22,500,000 Cash per second ($22.5M/s). This makes it more valuable than Los Combinasionas ($15M/s), Los Jobjobjobcitos ($1.5M/s), and the other Los Lucky Block contents in Steal a Brainrot.

This Secret Brainrot has a price of 2,700,000,000 Cash ($2.7B). So, it can be sold for 1,350,000,000, which is half its original cost, if you require quick money.

At the moment, the Los 67 is not a crafting requirement for any Brainrot. This can change with future updates as more rare and higher-earning units are added.

Also check: Racooni Jandelini Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and income rate

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the base income rate of Los 67?

This Brainrot earns 22,500,000 Cash every second.

What Brainrots have the highest drop chances in the Los Lucky Block?

The Los Bombinitos (40%) and the Los TungTungcitos (25%) are the most common characters in this Lucky Block.

Does Los 67 have a higher income than 67?

Yes, the Los 67 has a higher income. It generates 22.5M/s, while 67 gives 7.5M/s.

