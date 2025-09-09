How to get Los Noobinis in Steal a Brainrot

The Los Noobinis is one of the many Brainrots introduced by the Craft Machine update in Steal a Brainrot. It is currently the only 'Los' character that belongs to the Mythic category, possessing an earning rate that surpasses most characters of similar rarity. As a result, it is exceptionally useful for experienced players who want to amass money quickly for performing Rebirths.

Ad

Here's everything to know about the Los Noobinis, including its obtainability and earnings per second in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Los Noobinis in Steal a Brainrot

The Los Noobinis crafting recipe (Image via Roblox)

The Los Noobinis can only be acquired from the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot. It does not appear on the conveyor belt like most Mythic units, and it cannot be spawned by the game creators during any Taco Tuesday or Admin Abuse events.

Ad

Trending

According to the in-game crafting recipe, it will take three Noobini Pizzanini and one Carrotini Brainini to craft Los Noobinis. Noobini Pizzanini has a high spawn rate, since it is a Common-rarity Brainrot, and can be purchased from the conveyor belt with just 25 Cash. It is advised to play at 1x Server Luck (the lowest) to enhance the chances of getting this character.

Carrotini Brainini is a far rarer Brainrot than Noobini Pizzanini. It has a 10% drop rate in the Mythic Lucky Block, thus being the rarest out of all the block's contents.

Ad

If you cannot find the required Brainrots for crafting, resort to stealing Los Noobinis from other players. The targeted player will be notified of your theft by an in-game message, so you'll need to be stealthy and tactical. Use items like Traps and All-Seeing Sentries to prevent the target from pursuing you while you quickly take their character to your base.

There are over 20 Mythic characters available in this game. Our guide on Mythic Brainrots tells you about each unit's cost and earnings per second.

Ad

Cost and earnings of Los Noobinis

Los Noobinis (Image via Roblox)

The Los Noobinis generates 12,500 Cash ($12.5K) every second when it is in your base. As of this writing, it is the third-highest earning Mythic Brainrot, just below Carloo and Carrotini Brainini. There are no Rebirths or rituals associated with it.

Ad

The Los Noobinis has a cost of 4,300,000 Cash ($4.3M). Such an amount needs to be put into the Craft Machine to create this unit.

Also check: How to get Los Bros in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the cost of a Mythic Lucky Block?

A Mythic Lucky Block costs 175 Robux in the Shop. Alternatively, you can wait for it to appear on the conveyor belt and purchase it with 10,000,000 Cash ($10M).

Ad

How much time does it take to craft Los Noobinis?

It takes 30 minutes to create the Los Noobinis in the Craft Machine.

How much Cash does the Los Noobinis generate every second?

This Mythic unit generates 12,500 Cash every second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025