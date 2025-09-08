How to get Los Bros in Steal a Brainrot

Los Bros is a Secret-rarity unit that debuted with the Steal a Brainrot Craft Machine update. Like other 'Los' versions of Brainrots, its design features a combination of units, featuring Los Tralaleritos and Los Tungtungtungcitos. It is one of the highest money earners in the game, surpassing the likes of Nuclearo Dinossauro, Esok Sekolah, and Los Hotspotsitos by a huge margin.

There are several methods to obtain a Los Bros. All of them are explained in detail in this guide, alongside the unit's stats in Steal a Brainrot.

All the methods to get Los Bros in Steal a Brainrot

Los Bros is a mix of Los Tralaleritos and Los Tungtungtungcitos

There are three ways to get a Los Bros: crafting, stealing, and trading. Crafting is the most common method to acquire the character following the inclusion of the Craft Machine in Steal a Brainrot.

The recipe for Los Bros has a small chance of appearing in the Craft Machine. Once it does, you can make the Brainrot by submitting the following units in the newly arrived machine:

1x Los Tungtungtungcitos : Has a 0.5% chance of arriving on the conveyor belt during the Tung Tung Tung Attack event

: Has a 0.5% chance of arriving on the conveyor belt during the Tung Tung Tung Attack event 2x Los Combinasionas : Can be obtained only through trading

: Can be obtained only through trading 1x Los Tralaleritos: Purchasable from the conveyor belt with 100M Cash

The Los Bros is the rarest Brainrot in the Craft Machine due to its recipe. Both the Los Tungtungtungcitos and the Los Combinasionas were obtainable from the Fuse Machine, but since it has been removed, you will now have to rely on other means to get them.

If crafting the Secret Brainrot sounds hectic, consider stealing it from other players. Use Rage Table, Medusa Head, and other items obtainable from the Coin Shop to stun the targeted player before entering their base and stealing their character. Also, keep an eye out for potential sentry guns and mines in the enemy's base that could ruin your heist.

Besides crafting and stealing, you can trade for a Los Bros. Join the Steal a Brainrot Discord and contact any player possessing this Secret unit. Both can then negotiate a trade, which can be safely carried out in a private server.

Check this guide to know the full process and Robux requirement for creating and maintaining a private server in Steal a Brainrot.

Stats of the Los Bros

Los Bros generates a hefty sum of Cash every second

The Los Bros costs 6,000,000,000 Cash ($6B) in this game. Fortunately, since it is obtained from the Craft Machine, you don't have to spend such an amount. This Brainrot can be sold for 3,000,000,000 Cash, which is half its cost.

Notably, the Los Bros generates 37,500,000 Cash every second ($37.5M) when affected by no Traits or Mutations. Such earnings are higher than Los Hotspotsitos and Esok Sekolah, while being the highest compared to all the Brainrots available from the Craft Machine.

Also check: Which is the rarest Brainrot in Steal a Brainrot?

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What are the required Brainrots for crafting Los Bros?

You'll need a Los Tungtungtungcitos, a Los Tralaleritos, and two Los Combinasionas to craft the Los Bros.

What Brainrots constitute the design of the Los Bros?

This Brainrot's design features Los Tralaleritos on the left and Los Tungtungtungcitos on the right.

How much money does the Los Bros generate every second?

This unit generates 37.5M Cash every second.

