How to get the Night Staff in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden rolled out the Lunar Glow update a while back, which added a couple of interesting items. This ranges from new plants and pets to items that allow your crops to obtain unique mutations. The Night Staff is a crucial item that is a part of this list. However, some of you might not know how to get your hands on it.

Ad

This article offers a quick guide that will tell where to find the Night Staff and why you should have one in your garden.

Where to find the Night Staff in Grow a Garden

You can get this item as a reward (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Night Staff is a part of the Lunar Glow Event and can be obtained as a reward. To participate in the event, head over to the middle of the map and talk to the big owl. It will ask you to collect Monlit Fruits and give them to him. In return, you will obtain Lunar Points that unlock different event rewards.

Ad

Trending

You will get the Night Staff by collecting the following amount of Lunar Points:

First Night Staff - 40 Points

Second Night Staff - 110 Points

Third Night Staff - 240 Points

Fourth Night Staff - 350 Points

You need Moonlit Fruits to get Lunar Points (Image via Roblox)+

Now, collecting the Lunar Points can be a hassle since it requires you to obtain Moonlit Fruits. These are fruits/crops that obtain the Moonlit Mutation in the game. This special mutation can only be acquired during the nighttime, but it is not guaranteed that all your plants will get it.

Ad

There's a lot of waiting and grinding before you have enough points to unlock everything. The Moonlit Fruits obtain a black color and have black sparkles/aura around them. This allows you to easily identify them. Once you find such a crop in your garden, collect it and head over to the owl to get Lunar Points.

Also check: How to get Hedgehog in Grow a Garden

What does the Night Staff do?

You can obtain four Night Staffs as rewards (Image via Roblox)

The Night Staff is a crucial item that comes with a unique passive. Planting it in your garden will randomly put the Moonlit Mutation on a crop during the nighttime. On top of that, it has six uses, so you are guaranteed to have six Moonlit Fruits by having the staff in your garden before it disappears.

Ad

Note that you cannot target a desired plant by using the Night Staff since it picks a random crop to provide the mutation. Also, the rod's ability only triggers during the night, hence, it is useless during other weather conditions in the game.

Also check: How to get Shocked Mushroom in Grow a Garden

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How many Night Staff can you get as a reward in Grow a Garden?

Ad

You can get four Night Staff as a reward.

How many uses does the Night Staff have in Grow a Garden?

Night Staff has six uses before it despawns.

Does the Night Staff work during the day in Grow a Garden?

No, the item only activates at night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024