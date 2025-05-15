How to get the Night Staff in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden rolled out the Lunar Glow update a while back, which added a couple of interesting items. This ranges from new plants and pets to items that allow your crops to obtain unique mutations. The Night Staff is a crucial item that is a part of this list. However, some of you might not know how to get your hands on it.
This article offers a quick guide that will tell where to find the Night Staff and why you should have one in your garden.
Where to find the Night Staff in Grow a Garden
As stated, the Night Staff is a part of the Lunar Glow Event and can be obtained as a reward. To participate in the event, head over to the middle of the map and talk to the big owl. It will ask you to collect Monlit Fruits and give them to him. In return, you will obtain Lunar Points that unlock different event rewards.
You will get the Night Staff by collecting the following amount of Lunar Points:
- First Night Staff - 40 Points
- Second Night Staff - 110 Points
- Third Night Staff - 240 Points
- Fourth Night Staff - 350 Points
Now, collecting the Lunar Points can be a hassle since it requires you to obtain Moonlit Fruits. These are fruits/crops that obtain the Moonlit Mutation in the game. This special mutation can only be acquired during the nighttime, but it is not guaranteed that all your plants will get it.
There's a lot of waiting and grinding before you have enough points to unlock everything. The Moonlit Fruits obtain a black color and have black sparkles/aura around them. This allows you to easily identify them. Once you find such a crop in your garden, collect it and head over to the owl to get Lunar Points.
What does the Night Staff do?
The Night Staff is a crucial item that comes with a unique passive. Planting it in your garden will randomly put the Moonlit Mutation on a crop during the nighttime. On top of that, it has six uses, so you are guaranteed to have six Moonlit Fruits by having the staff in your garden before it disappears.
Note that you cannot target a desired plant by using the Night Staff since it picks a random crop to provide the mutation. Also, the rod's ability only triggers during the night, hence, it is useless during other weather conditions in the game.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
How many Night Staff can you get as a reward in Grow a Garden?
You can get four Night Staff as a reward.
How many uses does the Night Staff have in Grow a Garden?
Night Staff has six uses before it despawns.
Does the Night Staff work during the day in Grow a Garden?
No, the item only activates at night.
