How to get Perrito Burrito in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot developer, Sammy, occasionally releases limited characters to reward their most dedicated players. Perrito Burrito is one such unit, introduced during the Taco Tuesday that took place on September 30, 2025. It can be spawned on the conveyor belt by depositing three extremely rare characters into the Limited Quantity Truck and then purchased with 250 million Cash.

This guide contains everything you need to know about Perrito Burrito, including its acquisition, cost, and income rate in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Perrito Burrito in Steal a Brainrot

Limited Quantity Truck (Image via Roblox)

Perrito Burrito is Secret-rarity Brainrot in this collection experience. You can make it appear on the conveyor belt by depositing a Job Job Job Sahur, a La Cucaracha, and a Chihuanini Taconini into the Limited Quantity Truck. This truck is spawned by the game creator only during Taco Tuesday and Admin Abuse events.

All Brainrots required for obtaining Perrito Burrito have different acquisition methods, which are mentioned below:

Job Job Job Sahur : Has a high chance of spawning during Admin Abuse and when the Server Luck is maxed. Buy it with 175,000,000 Cash.

: Has a high chance of spawning during Admin Abuse and when the Server Luck is maxed. Buy it with 175,000,000 Cash. La Cucaracha : Exclusively spawns during the Admin Abuse events. Despite being a Secret unit, it has a relatively low cost of 110,000,000 Cash.

: Exclusively spawns during the Admin Abuse events. Despite being a Secret unit, it has a relatively low cost of 110,000,000 Cash. Chihuanini Taconini: Has a 50% drop chance in the Taco Lucky Block. It is the easiest character to obtain compared to the others in the particular Lucky Block.

Once there's a single Job Job Job Sahur, La Cucaracha, and Chihuanini Taconini in your base, carry all of them to the collect zone in front of the Limited Quantity Truck. Then, interact with the truck to open the spawning menu. You'll notice that the "Spawn button" below the image of Perrito Burrito will be available.

Upon spawning the character, all players on the server can buy it for 250,000,000 Cash. It is advised to play in a private server or invite friends to a public server to prevent other players from stealing the Perrito Burrito.

Items, also known as gears, can be used to disrupt opponents while they're stealing Brainrots. Learn more about each item in Steal a Brainrot in our comprehensive guide.

Income rate of Perrito Burrito in Steal a Brainrot

Perrito Burrito (Image via Roblox)

A Perrito Burrito, when affected by no Mutations or Traits, generates 1,000,000 Cash per second ($1M/s). This Secret Brainrot's decent earning rate makes it particularly useful for early- to mid-game players, who want to pile up Cash for performing Rebirths or to purchase costly characters from the conveyor belt.

A Job Job Job Sahur, La Cucaracha, and Chihuanini Taconini have the combined earnings of 1,220,000 Cash per second. Since it is higher than the income provided by Perrito Burrito, you'll need to make the tough decision of whether to sacrifice the three characters to get the limited Brainrot.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Where does the Limited Quantity Truck appear?

The Limited Quantity Truck appears next to the Shop.

What is the base earnings rate of Perrito Burrito?

A Perrito Burrito has the base income rate of $1M/s.

How many Perrito Burritos were released by the developer?

There are only 2,500,000 copies of this Brainrot in the game.

