How to get Chillin Chili in Steal a Brainrot

Chillin Chili is a Secret-rarity character introduced in Steal a Brainrot by the Taco Tuesday held on September 30, 2025. It sports the distinctive look of a chilli pepper wearing black sunglasses and blue shoes. What makes it more special is that it is a one-time collectible, with the developer having explicitly stated that they won't restock the limited character any time in the future, so you'll need to obtain it as soon as possible.

Here's a complete guide on how you can obtain the limited-quantity Chillin Chili in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Chillin Chili in Steal a Brainrot

Brainrots that can be obtained from the Limited Quantity Truck (Image via Roblox)

To get a Chillin Chili, you'll need to deposit one Quesadilla Crocodilla, one Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos, and one 67 into the Limited Quantity Truck. This food truck, which has a large taco on its roof, spawns exclusively during Taco Tuesday and Admin Abuse events. It stays in a server for an hour and then disappears, ridding players of the opportunity to get limited characters.

Here's how you can collect all the Brainrots for obtaining a Chillin Chili:

Quesadilla Crocodilla : Has a 5% drop chance in the Taco Lucky Block

: Has a 5% drop chance in the Taco Lucky Block Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos : Has a 3% drop chance in the Taco Lucky Block

: Has a 3% drop chance in the Taco Lucky Block 67 - Has a 1% drop chance in the Admin Lucky Block

The aforementioned Lucky Blocks are exclusively spawned by developers. To obtain them in bulk, you will need to attend every Taco Tuesday and Admin Abuse. An alternative is to steal the blocks from other players, but it is easier said than done, given that players who possess them generally play in private servers.

Once you deposit a Quesadilla Crocodilla, a Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos, and a 67 in the Limited Quantity Truck, the Chillin Chili becomes ready to be spawned. Interact with the truck and then press the green "Spawn" button below the limited character's image to make it appear on the conveyor belt.

Check our complete and updated list of Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot to know about each unit's rarity and income rate.

Cost and income rate of Chilli Chili in Steal a Brainrot

Chillin Chili (Image via SaB Discord)

When Chillin Chili appears on the conveyor belt, all players on the server can buy it with 2,500,000,000 Cash ($2.5B). Both its cost and income rate were decreased after its initial appearance in Steal a Brainrot.

Chillin Chili is among the highest-earning Brainrots at the moment. In its base form, this Secret unit generates 25,000,000 Cash per second ($25M/s). Its income rate surpasses that of Celularcini Viciosini, La Extinct Grande, Los Bros, and several other characters obtainable from the Craft Machine.

Due to its high rarity and income rate, this chilli-shaped Brainrot is prone to being stolen. Make sure to tighten the security around your base by deploying traps, sentry guns, and mines whenever you play in a public server.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How to deposit Brainrots into the Limited Quantity Truck?

To deposit characters, grab them from your base and then take them to the collect zone in front of the Limited Quantity Truck.

Where does the Limited Quantity Truck spawn?

This truck spawns next to the Shop, where you can buy items with Cash.

How many Chillin Chili Brainrots were released by the developer?

A total of 500,000 such Brainrots were released in the game. Once all the units are obtained, they will no longer be available from the Limited Quantity Truck.

