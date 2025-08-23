The Frog Invasion update released multiple new gears in 99 Nights in the Forest. All of them are based on frogs or poison, resonating with the new toxic threats that have arrived in the survival-crafting title. Among the notable additions is the Poison Armor, a highly rare equipment, which you can obtain from specific chests and as a starter tool from the Poison Master Class.

Ad

This guide details the various ways to get Poison Armor in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get Poison Armor in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Poison Master spawns with a Poison Armor (Image via Robox)

There are many ways to get Poison Armor in 99 Nights in the Forest. Primarily, it is provided as a starter equipment to players who use the Poison Master. This Class can be unlocked with 200 Diamonds, the in-game currency that can be quickly farmed by opening the treasure chests in the Cultist Strongholds.

Ad

Trending

The Poison Master grants a single Poison Armor. This is equipped by the player the moment they spawn in the forest. Notably, it can be switched with other armors if required, like the Thorn Body and the Iron Body.

It is also possible to get the coveted armor without unlocking the Poison Master. The Poison Armor is a rare loot, obtainable from the treasure chest inside the Frog Cave. You'll need to defeat all the frogs in the cave as well as the Frog King to finally be able to open the chest.

Ad

Lastly, the Poison Armor can be fished from the Frog Cave ponds. All players possess a 1% chance of obtaining the equipment from the frog ponds.

The frog pond rates (Image via Roblox)

If your goal is to get the prized armor from one of the frog ponds, make sure to upgrade your fishing rod and have sufficient food in your inventory. It may take minutes or even hours till you reel in the item from the waters.

Ad

The special ponds are located in the Frog King's lair. Use our Frog Key guide to learn how to reach this powerful new enemy in 99 Nights in the Forest.

What does the Poison Armor do?

Poisoned enemies have green vapours around them (Image via Roblox)

The Poison Armor is a most useful equipment in 99 Nights in the Forest. When equipped, any enemy that attacks you gets poisoned, meaning they receive slight damage over time for a few seconds.

Ad

Poison Armor users don't even need weapons to deal with wild animals in the forest. For instance, if a wolf attacks the wearer, it will take 15 poison damage with every hit. The creature will die after striking the armor wearer five times.

Note that the armor does not reduce damage from enemies. You will still take the full damage from the wolf, which in turn will get poisoned. The same will be the case when you fight the poisonous frogs near the ponds.

Ad

Given that the Poison Armor does not reduce incoming damage, the game considers it inferior. It gets replaced by Iron Body and Alien Armor if the user picks any of the latter.

Also check: All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest: Costs, perks, and upgrades

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Do Poison Armor's effects stack with those of the Blowpipe?

Yes, the poison damage dealt by the armor stacks with the one dealt by Blowpipe.

Ad

Does the Poison Armor reduce incoming damage?

No, this armor does not reduce damage. This is its only disadvantage.

Is Poison Armor better than Iron Armor?

Both armors are valuable in their own ways. While the Iron Armor provides durability to your character, the Poison Armor lets you spread poison and kill enemies easily. The latter must be prioritized if you're using Poison Master.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025