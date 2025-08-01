How to get the Reconstruction Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

With the latest update, four new limited Badges have been added in 99 Nights in the Forest. One of them is the Reconstruction Badge, which gives four Diamonds upon completion. The achievement requires you to complete a secret action in the snow biome, but no further hints are provided for unlocking it.

This guide tells you how to complete the secret action and obtain the Reconstruction Badge in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

Requirement for getting the Reconstruction Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

The snowmen circle in the snow biome (Image via Roblox)

To get the Reconstruction Badge, you must fit a carrot on a snowman that's missing its nose. This snowman can be found in the newly added snow biome in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Once you enter the snow biome, search for a circle of five snowmen. One of them could be seen frowning and will be missing its carrot nose. Approach the snowman while holding a carrot and then click on it. It will get a nose, no longer be the odd one out among the group, resulting in a successful "reconstruction."

Carrots can be found scattered throughout the forest. You can also get them in large quantities after crafting the Farm Plot. Note that they consume space in your backpack, unlike the Flowers, which can be given to the NPC Fairy.

The snow biome poses a significant challenge. You'll encounter swift Arctic Foxes and powerful Polar Bears, all the while trying to fight the cold. The snowman with the missing nose can be anywhere in the biome, so make sure you're prepared before setting out on the adventure.

Tips for getting the Reconstruction Badge

The frowning snowman (Image via Roblox)

Here are some tips and strategies for reaching the frowning snowman and surviving the snow biome in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Store a carrot : Carrots cannot be found in the snow biome. You must pick one from the forest and store it in your Sack.

: Carrots cannot be found in the snow biome. You must pick one from the forest and store it in your Sack. Craft and equip warm clothing : Warm clothes can be crafted in the warm clothing cabin in the snow biome. They increase your resistance to the cold.

: Warm clothes can be crafted in the warm clothing cabin in the snow biome. They increase your resistance to the cold. Get weapons : You can get weapons from treasure chests scattered around the map. To break the frozen chests in the snow biome, you'll need a strong Axe.

: You can get weapons from treasure chests scattered around the map. To break the frozen chests in the snow biome, you'll need a strong Axe. Give Bandages and Medkits to teammates: The snow biome is teeming with Polar Bears and Arctic Foxes. To prepare for the worst-case scenario, give healing items to your teammates. They will revive you when you're down.

Reconstruction is the second of the two Badges that demands the completion of a secret action. The first is the Humiliation Badge, which is earned by simply using a Bear Trap.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How do I get the Reconstruction Badge?

The Reconstruction Badge can be obtained by placing a carrot on a frowning snowman that is missing its nose.

Where is the snowman with the missing nose?

This particular snowman can be found anywhere in the snow biome, standing among a circle of snowmen.

What happens after I place the carrot on the frowning snowman?

Once the snowman receives a nose, its frown miraculously turns into a smile.

What is the reward for getting the Reconstruction Badge?

You're given four Diamonds for getting the Badge.

