How to get Roblox Knife Crown Head accessory for free

Games on Roblox have their own currency, skins, weapons, vehicles, accessories, and much more. All these items can be bought in-game as well as through redeem codes. Moreover, a new gift called Knife Crown in Murder Mystery 2 can now be obtained through Amazon Prime Gaming.

The item is covered with eight regular-looking knives with handles that look yellow from the top. It is available for players until February 22, 2023, and comes with two bonus rewards that include Void Knife in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 and three keys that can be used to get any weapon skin randomly. The section below talks about how to get it.

Get Knife Crown accessory for free in Roblox

Players can get a Knife Crown accessory as an Amazon Prime Gaming reward. Those who are already subscribed to the service are good to go. Gamers who aren't can also get the accessory by trying the Amazon Prime 30-day Free Trial. They can cancel it before the service is renewed if they don't want to get charged.

Here's a step-by-step guide for you regarding how to claim the Knife Crown in Murder Mystery 2:

Step 1: Head to the Prime Gaming website.

Step 2: If you are a registered user, click on "Sign In"; if not, click on “Try Prime” and follow what the instructions say.

Step 3: After logging in, search for Roblox or go directly to the Loot Page.

Step 4: Tap on “Claim Now” and copy the redemption code.

Step 5: After this, log in to your Roblox account and go to “Roblox.com/ redeem” and paste the code. Only one player can use the generated code.

Step 6: Click on the “Redeem” button, and a confirmation message will pop up.

Step 7: Click on “Equip My Avatar.”

That's how to get the accessory, which will remain in your account even if your Prime membership expires.

The Knife Crown sparkles when your avatar moves around

This new gift accessory can be considered spooky and comes with an exclusive Void Knife in Murder Mystery 2. The developer has described the Knife Crown, saying:

"You never know when you’re going to need a knife or eight. Redeem this exclusive item from Prime Gaming until February 22, 2023 to get the exclusive Void Knife in Murder Mystery 2."

It is recommended that players redeem the item. Once the rewards are redeemed, players can use them in Murder Mystery 2. The Knife Crown has a glittering effect, which means the item sparkles when the avatar moves around.

Roblox has an extensive catalog of games that see millions of players logging in every day. And the best part is, just like players get the Knife Crown in Murder Mystery 2 using a code, they can employ similar methods to acquire exclusive items free of cost in almost all the titles on the platform.

