How to get a selfie with Elton John in Roblox?

Roblox is offering a unique and exclusive opportunity to all the fans of pop music icon Sir Elton John. One can take a selfie with the legendary singer, hear from him directly, and get a chance to send their avatar on stage with him. This sounds equally exciting and unrealistic, but it is true.

However, it's not easy because players must follow a few steps to qualify. Continue reading to understand the details.

First, a little background on the whole event and experience. Sir Elton John is currently on his final tour called the Farewell Yellow Brick Road, the name inspired by his 1973 album. He collaborated with the virtual gaming platform and launched an experience called Elton John Presents 'Beyond The Yellow Brick Road' on October 31, 2022. However, the experience was open to all only a few days back.

Roblox @Roblox



The experience brings you his fashion, his music, and his unforgettable energy, kicking off with an exclusive concert on 11/17: The original king of self expression @eltonofficial is coming to Roblox—and of course, he's coming in style.The experience brings you his fashion, his music, and his unforgettable energy, kicking off with an exclusive concert on 11/17: roblox.com/eltonjohn The original king of self expression @eltonofficial is coming to Roblox—and of course, he's coming in style.The experience brings you his fashion, his music, and his unforgettable energy, kicking off with an exclusive concert on 11/17: roblox.com/eltonjohn https://t.co/UCxPPSQX0J

Roblox players can take a selfie with the greatest singer of all time, Sir Elton John

The Roblox experience

The Elton John Experience (Image via Roblox)

Players don't have to scratch a card or spend a certain amount of Robux. They simply have to visit Sir Elton John's game and play mini-games like the other games on the platform.

Youri Hoek @RealYourius



This has been one of my most special collaborations to date and I'm excited to see it all come to life on November 17. I'm very happy to share I got the honor to design one of the outfits for @eltonofficial 's upcoming 'Beyond the Yellow Brick Road' concert on @Roblox This has been one of my most special collaborations to date and I'm excited to see it all come to life on November 17. I'm very happy to share I got the honor to design one of the outfits for @eltonofficial's upcoming 'Beyond the Yellow Brick Road' concert on @Roblox!This has been one of my most special collaborations to date and I'm excited to see it all come to life on November 17. 🚀 https://t.co/pycmNw2G2b

While they play, they can earn bricks to buy clothes and get other free accessories worn by the stylish English musician during his illustrious career. Plus, free bricks are scattered, so players can run around to collect them and explore the virtual world.

One of the mini-games in Elton John Presents 'Beyond The Yellow Brick Road' (Image via Roblox)

While exploring, players will come across various mini-game stops - Rocket Man, I'm Still Standing, Hold Me Closer, and more. They must play the game and earn a VIP badge to take a selfie with the man himself.

How to enter the game and win a VIP badge to qualify to take a selfie?

The initial steps to open the game are the same as the other games. Nevertheless, the steps have been laid out below:

Open the platform and log in using the username and password that you created when you signed up.

Once you are in, please search for the experience using the name - Elton John Presents 'Beyond The Yellow Brick Road.'

Click on the first thumbnail and arrive at the game's homepage. Click on the green play button to launch the game.

The game will take a few minutes to load, but you can shift to the desktop app to get rid of this load time.

Once the game has loaded, you will find your avatar in the lobby. Run out and look around for the mini-game stops.

Entering a game (Image via Roblox)

Once the avatar reaches the game's stop, an option will appear to choose the game level.

The piano game (Image via Roblox)

Players have a test their rhythm in a piano game. This is common in all mini-games, but the song varies.

Completing a stage (Image via Roblox)

You can start with the Easy level and get 4 rockets or more to unlock the next level.

Players have to collect higher points to get the VIP badge and, finally, qualify to take a selfie with Sir Elton John.

The Dodger Stadium concert starts on November 17, 2022. Players can keep playing till then for a VIP badge to win a chance for their avatar to join Elton John on stage.

