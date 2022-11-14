How to get the Stormy Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

While Roblox Find the Markers may appear to be yet another treasure hunt-style game, it ultimately has a very detailed map with many difficult mysteries to uncover. The Stormy Marker, which will be discussed in this article, is one of the 28 new markers that gamers can find in Find the Markers' Washable Kingdom update.

Where to find the Stormy Marker in Roblox Find the Markers?

The markers are everywhere, but one must be adventurous when finding them in the game. While many are available in plain sight, some are hidden in unusual places.

Follow these easy steps to find the Stormy Marker:

Launch the Roblox game and you will be spawned in the game. To find the marker, go to the forest area on the map and you should be able to find a house.

Get inside the house and walk straight into the fireplace. This might sound a bit unusual but trust the process.

You will now enter the yellow-colored room simulating a burning room. The next step is to get onto the brown platform.

This will take you to the rooftop of the house. Just near the chimney exit, you will see some steps. Take them to reach the clouds.

Well, it's not the clouds but you will reach the platform up in the sky once you've reached the last step.

Take a look around, one of the corners has a yellow ladder hidden.

You will need to go down the yellow ladder.

This is easier said than done. You will need a few attempts to get there.

However, once you reach the surface, you just have to touch it, and then it will be added to the Markerdex. As usual, you will see a notification on the screen that says, "You found Stormy Marker."

What is Roblox Find the Markers?

Find the Markers is a Roblox game similar to "Find the Badge" where you have to look around the area for markers that have been strewn about. Battle for Dream Island, an item show, served as the inspiration for the original marker design. There are 216 markers in the experience right now and five more were added in the last update.

Players can discover and find a variety of Markers. Easy, Medium, Hard, Insane, Extreme, and Markerous are the six levels of difficulty that are available in the game.

The game was created by a group called markers epic memers owned by Teapot. Since its inception on November 4, 2021, it has had 538 million visits and 288000 likes. Furthermore, 1,013,292 players have added this title to their list of favorite games. The experience is suitable for gamers of all ages since it has no violence.

The creator only runs a private Discord server where players can join for the latest game updates, free codes, and connect with other Roblox players for tips and tricks.

