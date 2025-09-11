How to get Tralaledon in Steal a Brainrot

Tralaledon is a character that is designed to resemble a megalodon in Steal a Brainrot. It belongs to the Secret rarity, and is currently one of the few units that generate over 10 million Cash every second. Due to its high earnings and unique appearance, this Brainrot is a standout feature in anyone's base, inciting other players to steal it by any means.

Here are the complete details on the Tralaledon, including its obtainability and income per second in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Tralaledon in Steal a Brainrot

The Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Craft Machine offers the primary way to obtain the Tralaledon. Located next to the Coin Shop, this machine lets you deposit specific units and craft Brainrots of diverse rarities. The available crafting recipes change after 30 minutes, so the one for Tralaledon may take some time to appear in the game.

To craft Tralaledon, you'll need three Tralalero Tralala and one Nuclearo Dinossauro. All these Brainrots can be acquired from the conveyor belt but they are extremely rare and expensive.

Tralalero Tralala is a Brainrot God character with a cost of 10,000,000 Cash ($10M). It is the third most common unit of its rarity, so multiple of them may spawn on the conveyor belt when the Server Luck is at 4x or more. Meanwhile, the Nuclearo Dinossauro is a Secret Brainrot that can be purchased with 15,000,000 Cash ($15M).

Only a few lucky players have managed to get a Nuclearo Dinossauro due to its low spawn rate. If you were unsuccessful in getting this Secret Brainrot, consider getting it by trading with other players.

Stealing is another way to obtain a Tralaledon. Although it sounds simple, this method is challenging because of the low chance of finding players who possess the unit. Most of them prefer to play in private servers to keep their collection safe.

Check our guide on all Secret Brainrots to learn about each unit's obtainability, cost, and earnings.

Cost and earnings of Tralaledon

Tralaledon is among the highest earning Secret units (Image via Roblox)

A Tralaledon costs 3,000,000,000 Cash ($3B) in Steal a Brainrot. This sum needs to be submitted alongside the required units for crafting Tralaledon in the Craft Machine. Notably, this Secret Brainrot's price rivals that of the Los Hotspotsitos but the latter has a lower income rate.

One of the best in the game, the Tralaledon generates 27,500,000 Cash every second ($27.5M). This income rate can be increased by Traits and Mutations.

Acquiring a Tralaledon by sacrificing Tralalero Tralalas and a Nuclearo Dinossauro is worth it. It surpasses the earning rate of all its required crafting components.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What Brainrots are required to craft the Tralaledon?

Three Tralalero Tralala and one Nuclearo Dinossauro are required to craft this Secret Brainrot.

What is the craft time of a Tralaledon?

The Craft Machine takes 90 minutes to create a Tralaledon.

How much Cash is required to craft Tralaledon?

To craft this Brainrot, you'll need 3,000,000,000 Cash in the game.

