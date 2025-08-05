How to make Prismatic Donut in Grow a Garden

The Grow a Garden Cooking event lets you make 11 unique dishes to satisfy the cravings of Chris P. By giving the event NPC its requested food, you get various rewards, whose tiers are determined by the rarity of the food. One of the dishes it can request is a Donut. Therefore, you must memorize all the different ways to cook a Prismatic-rarity Donut.

This guide will provide you with multiple Prismatic Donut recipes in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Prismatic Donut recipes in Grow a Garden

The cooking pot in the event hub (Image via Roblox)

Sugarglaze and Bone Blossom are two common ingredients for making a Prismatic Donut. Both are multi-harvest crops, so you don't have to worry about their supply while cooking.

Below are five ways to make a Prismatic Donut in Grow a Garden:

3 Bone Blossoms, 1 Ember Lily, and 1 Sugarglaze

3 Bone Blossoms, 1 Sugar Apple, and 1 Banana

4 Bone Blossoms and 1 Sugarglaze

2 Bone Blossoms, 2 Elder Strawberry, and 1 Sugarglaze

4 Bone Blossoms and 1 Banana

When cooking, use crops of larger sizes to get a higher number of rewards by fulfilling each Chris P's Donut craving. The size of your harvests can be increased by using any Sprinkler, but it is recommended to use the best ones, like the Godly and the Grandmaster Sprinkler.

Giving Chris P high-rarity food items increases your chances of getting better rewards. However, it does not guarantee that you'll get rare items like the Gourmet Egg and Gourmet Seed Pack. Stick to the grind to eventually get the best rewards during the Cooking event.

How to get all crops for making Prismatic Donut

The Bone Blossom is a rare crop (Image via Roblox)

Here's how you can get all the ingredients for a Prismatic Donut:

Bone Blossom : The Bone Blossom was released with the Dino Event in Grow a Garden. Now that the event has been removed, the only way to obtain it is by trading.

: The Bone Blossom was released with the Dino Event in Grow a Garden. Now that the event has been removed, the only way to obtain it is by trading. Sugarglaze : Sugarglaze can be obtained from the Gourmet Seed Pack, which is a reward from Chris P. It is a Mythical crop, so you have a low chance of getting it from the seed pack.

: Sugarglaze can be obtained from the Gourmet Seed Pack, which is a reward from Chris P. It is a Mythical crop, so you have a low chance of getting it from the seed pack. Elder Strawberry : A single Elder Strawberry seed costs 70,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. It rarely appears in stock, so consider trading to obtain it.

: A single Elder Strawberry seed costs 70,000,000 Sheckles in the Seed Shop. It rarely appears in stock, so consider trading to obtain it. Sugar Apple : Similar to the Elder Strawberry, the Sugar Apple seed can be brought from the Seed Shop. It costs 25,000,000 Sheckles.

: Similar to the Elder Strawberry, the Sugar Apple seed can be brought from the Seed Shop. It costs 25,000,000 Sheckles. Ember Lily : The Ember Lily seed has a 1 in 240 chance of appearing in the Seed Shop. When it does, you can buy it for 15,000,000 Sheckles.

: The Ember Lily seed has a 1 in 240 chance of appearing in the Seed Shop. When it does, you can buy it for 15,000,000 Sheckles. Banana: To get the Banana seed, you'll need to wait for the Summer Traveling Merchant to spawn on the map. It has a 1 in 40 chance of being in the merchant's stock and could be purchased with 7000 Sheckles.

Besides trading, you can obtain a Bone Blossom by utilizing the Raccoon Pet in Grow a Garden. Play in a private server with a friend who only has Bone Blossoms in their garden, and wait for the Raccoon to use its ability. It will duplicate your friend's Bone Blossom and give it to you.

Also check: How to make Prismatic Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Where is the cooking pot for making food items?

The cooking pot is at the center of the map, located close to NPC Chris P.

Is Elder Strawberry a multi-harvest crop?

Yes, the Elder Strawberry yields multiple harvests.

How do I get a Raccoon for duplicating rare crops?

Currently, the sole way to obtain a Raccoon is by trading.

