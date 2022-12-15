How to be a part of the official Roblox 2022 Yearboox

Roblox is wrapping up this year with its version of the traditional yearbook. Its developers are calling it the "Roblox 2022 Yearboox." This is not a giveaway event but an engagement activity to celebrate the platform's community this year.

Players must use Instagram to take part in the activity and not the usual Twitter. This means that they will need an Instagram account to be part of the yearbook.

Roblox @Roblox We’re celebrating all our community has achieved in ‘22 with our official Roblox Yearboox. And, we’re kicking it off with Best Avatar Looks of ‘22. Head to our IG for tips on how to create yours. Make sure you're in! We’re celebrating all our community has achieved in ‘22 with our official Roblox Yearboox. And, we’re kicking it off with Best Avatar Looks of ‘22. Head to our IG for tips on how to create yours. Make sure you're in! https://t.co/qBLViA5mM9

The Roblox 2022 Yearboox was announced on December 12, 2022, with a trailer on the platform's Twitter and Instagram accounts. Here is what the post said:

"2022 Roblox Yearboox is here. Make sure you’re in. Deets drop 12/13/22."

The following day, on December 13, 2022, the developers announced the details in a Twitter post that read:

"We’re celebrating all our community has achieved in ‘22 with our official Yearboox. And, we’re kicking it off with Best Avatar Looks of ‘22. Head to our IG for tips on how to create yours. Make sure you're in!"

In another post on Instagram, the developers said:

"We’re wrapping up ‘22 with our official Yearboox. This year, black slacks were the most downloaded fashion item (whaaat?!) But we also know you brought some serious style. Hit us with your Best Avatar Look of ‘22 and don’t forget to add your Yearboox caption. Swipe for some inspo and see below for how to make the perfect Yearboox photo."

Steps you can follow to be part of the Roblox 2022 Yearboox

You can follow the steps given below to be part of the Roblox 2022 Yearboox:

Start by launching Instagram on any device.

Once you are logged in, search for Roblox. You should find a verified account with the same username.

Select it to view the account.

Click on the display picture to view the stories.

You may skip the first story. The same goes for the second, which has the instructions.

Stories 3 through 8 are important backgrounds. You must select one depending on which one makes you say, "It's me." Take a screenshot.

Screenshot your avatar and layer it over the square in the background.

Once done, go back to the stories and view the second one. Click on "Add Yours" and upload the picture.

Add any caption, tag Roblox, and post.

Since the platform will be using your content on their platforms, the developers have put out a disclaimer that reads:

"By tagging Roblox, you grant us permission to collect and share your content on our website, social media accounts, and other marketing channels at our discretion. You agree that all entries will comply with the Roblox Terms of Use and Community Guidelines. You agree that your entries will not infringe on the rights of any third party."

Many players are happy to show off their creativity and express their sense of style through this activity. Meanwhile, others are simply happy to be featured.

Players can view Roblox's Instagram post on December 13, 2022, to see some sample images for inspiration. The developers will eventually select the best out of the lot and post them in their stories.

Poll : 0 votes