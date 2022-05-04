“I feel paranoid that Roblox may never come back”: Fans distressed over long downtime, expect it to be longer than 3 days

If Roblox isn't working for you today, May 4th, 2022, don't panic; this problem is affecting Roblox gamers all across the world. The problem isn't associated with maintenance; however, it does appear to be an issue on the developer's end.

The good news is that the problem is being looked into right now. You may find the banner on the Roblox homepage or check out the official tweet.

Roblox @Roblox Hi everyone, we are aware that some of you are having issues accessing Roblox. Our team is actively working on it. Thanks for your patience Hi everyone, we are aware that some of you are having issues accessing Roblox. Our team is actively working on it. Thanks for your patience

Rumored to be closing down, Roblox players have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations

One can only imagine how aggravating it is when a game you enjoy is unavailable. When nothing is working and the developers have not provided adequate information.

While a few Roblox gamers have opted to wait for a fix, others have taken to Twitter to interact with the community or simply voice their concerns.

There are over 13 thousand comments, 4,000 retweets, and 37,000 likes on the post made by Roblox. Here are some of the finer reactions to it that show how worried gamers really are.

SinisterOne 💙💛 @Sinister_One1 @Roblox It's been 24 hours without Roblox. I can't go ahead with this any longer. My mental state is in complete and utter pandemonium. I cried myself to sleep 4 times today. I feel paranoid that Roblox may never come back. Roblox has the only thing that brings me joy in this cruel life- @Roblox It's been 24 hours without Roblox. I can't go ahead with this any longer. My mental state is in complete and utter pandemonium. I cried myself to sleep 4 times today. I feel paranoid that Roblox may never come back. Roblox has the only thing that brings me joy in this cruel life-

This gamer is clearly frustrated by the lengthy wait. The public has been complaining about the problem for the past 12 hours. That said, certain players, such as the publisher of the above tweet, may have encountered it earlier.

This user's love for Roblox is apparent, as is their disappointment at being unable to play the game.

It's easy to see how important certain RPG games are in the current setting. They can facilitate the formation of new friendships and the practice of social skills. This is especially beneficial for people who are shy.

Mord0n ⸜⁄ @Mord0n @Roblox twitter.com/Roblox/status/…

seems familiar don't you think? Roblox @Roblox We know you’re having issues using Roblox right now.



We’re sorry and working hard to get things back to normal. We know you’re having issues using Roblox right now. We’re sorry and working hard to get things back to normal. seems familiar don't you think? @Roblox twitter.com/Roblox/status/…seems familiar don't you think?

Some players even compared the current state of things by digging up old announcements that honestly don't seem to be much different.

Last time, the developers took three days to offer a fix. And if the current issue is anything like the last time, then players feel they might have to wait three or more days.

Since a fix is yet to be officially declared, another player bets that it may be the same case this time as well.

As is normal for the gaming community, some fans expressed themselves by shedding tears through sad yet funny clips.

Roblox has entertained gamers for over 15 years, and at times like these, players must remain calm and let the developers do their magic. Everything has flaws, and Roblox is no different.

ّ @Asensii20 @Roblox This is why i’m moving to minecraft its a better game @Roblox This is why i’m moving to minecraft its a better game

However, not everyone thinks remaining calm is a good idea. This player wants to move on to Minecraft.

A good solution here is to play them both and enjoy them for their individual qualities. That said, developers should pay attention to these posts as they indicate that Roblox is losing valuable players.

It's known that the cost of getting new users is much higher than the cost of keeping existing ones. User retention is crucial because users that have been with Roblox for a long time are more inclined to stick around for far longer.

Riwiyana Danish @riwiyana @Roblox I was trying to play bed wars and suddenly this got happend and then I want to join I can't I was like im freak out because I thought I got hacked or banned the whole time it's just a little down so please fix it fast I can't stand playing roblox this night I will die @Roblox I was trying to play bed wars and suddenly this got happend and then I want to join I can't I was like im freak out because I thought I got hacked or banned the whole time it's just a little down so please fix it fast I can't stand playing roblox this night I will die https://t.co/kFhU2AGZI6

Lastly, there were even users who thought they'd been hacked and were concerned about their game's progress and their Robux balance.

There is no information about a fix yet. So players just need to be patient as the developers will release a full statement; however, should players want, they can always reach out to the support team for a specific query.

When will Roblox be up and running again?

Although the investigative team claims to have uncovered the root cause, the official Roblox Twitter account has yet to elaborate on it. Roblox developers were unable to specify a timeframe for when the game would be available again. But given that they are fully aware of the outage, it shouldn't be long before everything is back up and running, or at least we hope so.

Conclusion

Roblox experienced a similar outage in 2021, with some users fearing that it would never come back online and would have to permanently shut down. Eventually, the issue was fixed, and the gaming platform returned to life.

While similar rumors have come about following today's outage, there have been no reports that this is the case. And considering how immensely popular this platform is around the world, it seems improbable that it will be pulled offline permanently without any sort of warning.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh