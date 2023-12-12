How to play Roblox Weird Strict Dad

Roblox Weird Strict Dad is an offbeat game that takes players on a bizarre virtual adventure while putting a delightful spin on the traditional parenting experience. Players navigate through strange obstacles and hilarious circumstances in a fanciful universe, all while being watched over by a quirky yet lovable virtual dad. This particular simulation game combines humor and strategy in an unusual way.

Players must successfully navigate their virtual life while abiding by their strange, authoritarian dad's unique rules and wishes. Gaining victory requires learning how to strike a balance between obedience and mischief while deciphering the humorous story on offer.

Learn to play Roblox Weird Strict Dad

The gameplay

The protagonist, who is most likely a child, has to complete a series of tasks in order to have a good night's sleep. These chores can be anything from making instant noodles for supper to refueling the several generators around the property. However, if the player fails to fulfill their objectives in the allotted time, Dad, the character, would constantly be lurking around, ready to pursue them down, and that's when the round resets.

A list of objectives is presented to players on the right side of the screen when the protagonist starts his journey home in an automobile. They are charged with making instant noodles for dinner with Dad, which is when the madness starts. The game portrays the sense of a strict parent-child dynamic as the player frantically finishes tasks.

The generators

The weird connection between the protagonist's survival and the generators present in the house is one of the game's highlights. In order to keep these generators from running out of oxygen, Roblox players must periodically refuel them with gas cans. This peculiar feature adds a humorous and challenging element.

The story takes an unexpected turn when Dad wakes up out of the blue and begins chasing the player, forcing them to retreat quickly to the bedroom. The whole challenge comes down to this cycle: filling gas in the generators and escaping Dad.

Gamepasses

The gamepasses in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Inside a Roblox game, players can use Robux, the in-game currency, to purchase gamepasses, which are extra features or benefits. These passes improve the gaming experience by offering exclusive goods or a variety of advantages. Players can learn more about the Roblox Weird Strict Dad gamepasses below:

Custom Avatars (50 Robux):

This pass allows players to use their own avatars instead of the default blocky ones. It provides a personalized touch, allowing one to express their individuality.

Better Flashlight (100 Robux):

This pass enhances the quality and effectiveness of the in-game flashlight. A better flashlight can be crucial in a game where visibility is essential, adding an element of strategy and improved gameplay.

Longer Stamina (100 Robux):

With this pass, Roblox players receive increased stamina in-game. Stamina is often a crucial aspect in survival or adventure games, and having more of it allows one to explore, complete tasks, or evade threats for an extended period.

VIP (299 Robux):

The VIP pass is a premium gamepass that comes with a bundle of exclusive benefits like win booster, walk speed, special effects, and more.